A recent determination by a federal judge that American Samoans are U.S. citizens has major ramifications for all of the territories, according to Neil Weare, president of Equally American and an attorney for the plaintiffs in the case.

The Insular Cases have long been seen as subjecting plenary authority over the territories to Congress.

The decision, issued in a federal court in Utah, is significant because it establishes a constitutional basis for the rights of residents within the territories, rather than defaulting to Congress, according to Weare.

Rights granted by Constitution, not by Congress

"It's a very exciting decision for residents of the territories. It's really one of the first times that a federal judge has recognized that individuals have rights guaranteed by the Constitution rather than just rights extended by Congress," Weare said. "Obviously, the people of Guam and American Samoa don't have any voting representation in Congress. So having a constitutional backstop to our rights is critical."

The case was brought by three Utah residents, originally from American Samoa, who sued to be recognized as U.S. citizens, according to the Associated Press. American Samoans are considered U.S. nationals instead of citizens.

The judge, in siding with the plaintiffs, ordered the government to issue them new passports. The AP stated it wasn't immediately clear whether the ruling applied outside of Utah.

While the case most directly addresses citizenship, "beyond that, the case is important because it sets a new standard that the Insular Cases should be looked at quite narrowly and that the default shouldn't be that Congress has essentially unlimited powers in the territories," Weare said.

American Samoa government opposed the plaintiffs

The U.S. 9th Circuit Court of Appeals, in its July affirmation of the Arnold "Dave" Davis decision, which struck down Guam's plebiscite law as unconstitutional, noted that "absent an act of Congress, federal constitutional rights do not automatically apply to unincorporated territories" and that Congress amended the Organic Act to extend certain federal rights to Guam, including the 15th Amendment right to vote.

"That kind of broad approach to the Insular Cases really puts the rights of all the residents in territories at risk," Weare said. "This decision is a really important step forward in ensuring every American enjoys the same basic rights wherever they happen to live."

But intertwined within questions of citizenship and citizen rights, is the question of who should be able to represent these issues in the first place.

The American Samoa government entered the Utah case as an intervening defendant, arguing in part that the plaintiffs sought to "circumvent the historical role of the American Samoa government in negotiating with the U.S. government about the rights of the American Samoan people, including about the naturalization status of American Samoans."

Weare: Territory’s concerns ‘really are misplaced’

Weare said it was disappointing to see the America Samoa government oppose them in the case, but the concerns it raised "really are misplaced" and that the judge was able to address misconceptions.

"We have an F.A.Q. that address some of the concerns that have been raised," Weare said.

For now, however, the matter is on hold. The judge issued a stay on his ruling a day after the order.

"A few of our plaintiffs were able to register to vote before the state came down. So, it was kind of a race to register, and now the decision is essentially on pause until the appellate court can review the district court's decision," Weare said.