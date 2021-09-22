Lawyer: Archdiocese plans to convey assets to a trust for clergy sex abuse claimants

The Archdiocese of Agaña plans to convey the Chancery property and other real estate assets to a trust for the compensation of clergy sex abuse claimants, as part of ongoing mediation in its bankruptcy case, archdiocese attorney Ford Elsaesser said Tuesday.

This comes after the release of a financial report showing that just $2.4 million remains of the $7.03 million in net proceeds from the sale of two major archdiocese properties.

The net proceeds are among sources of funding for nearly 300 abuse claims, but most, or $4 million-plus, has been used already to pay legal fees for both sides in the now 32-month-old archdiocese bankruptcy case.

The Chancery property on San Ramon Hill, overlooking Guam's capital city of Hagåtña, was estimated earlier to be worth $2.5 million.

Elsaesser, who's based in Idaho, said other sources of funding for the claims are payments from insurers, as well as contributions from parishes and others.

But at this point, details of the compensation plan remain under wraps because the archdiocese and the committee representing the abuse victims and other creditors are continuing their mediation, with U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Robert Farris as the mediator, Elsaesser said.

Elsaesser said the archdiocese could not share how the current plan at this point compares to the initial $21 million compensation plan released in January 2020, but he said the church is working to improve the initial plan so that it will be agreeable to the creditors' committee.

The archdiocese filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy in January 2019 so it can settle the claims, reaching more than $1 billion, filed by those who said they were raped or molested by priests and other Guam clergy dating back to the 1950s.

More than $10M owed to banks, SBA

In addition to the abuse claims, the archdiocese has obligations to First Hawaiian Bank, Bank of Hawaii, the U.S. Small Business Administration and other financial institutions of "well over $10 million," Elsaesser said.

The archdiocese's goal is to compensate the claimants to right the wrongs of the past, while keeping Catholic schools and parishes open. The grassroots Concerned Catholics of Guam organization agrees.

"We do not want parishes or schools to be closed and sold as that will not benefit anyone, if our relationship with God is made secondary to wanting as much as possible without considering the consequences of such extreme possible actions," Concerned Catholics of Guam President David Sablan said. "I pray and hope the victims and their families direct these attorneys, instead of the other way around."

While there is "no archdiocese property officially for sale right now," Elsaesser said, the archdiocese anticipates that the Chancery and other real property will be conveyed to a trust to be used to compensate abuse claimants.

Tony Diaz, director of communications for the archdiocese, said the plan is to move the Chancery operations to the Dulce Nombre de Maria Cathedral-Basilica area.

Elsaesser also said the archdiocese is working to meet the federal court's order to submit its reorganization plan to solve its bankruptcy, by Nov. 29., and currently he sees no reason to make an extension request.