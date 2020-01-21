The Legislature’s legal counsel, in a memo to senators on Saturday, provided an “analysis” of whether the revised version of Bill 259-35 violated the Organic Act of Guam.

The question focused on whether the bill overreaches the Legislature’s authority and “divests the Governor of her appointment authority.”

Bill 259 originally would have allowed Yona residents to vote on whether or not they felt Yona Mayor Jesse Blas should be recalled. Blas has been in prison since September 2019 on federal bribery charges, but remains in office due to the legal definition of what constitutes a vacancy in the mayoral office – an issue that senators over the weekend tried to address.

On Saturday, senators passed the bill and sent it to the governor for her action.

On Monday morning, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said her team is reviewing it.

In the memo to senators attorney Ana Won Pat-Borja said that the bill:

1) allows a Municipal Planning Council to appoint an acting mayor, and

2) in absence of an MPC, allows the director of the mayors’ council to assume the role of acting mayor.

Won Pat-Borja notes these two proposed sections of law could contradict the governor’s authority provided by the Organic Act, which states the governor “shall appoint, and may remove, all officers and employees of the executive branch of the government of Guam, except as otherwise provided in this or any other Act of Congress, or under the laws of Guam, and shall commission all officers that he may be authorized to appoint.”

The legal counsel pointed to previous court cases argued at the Guam Supreme Court and 9th Circuit Court of Appeals – saying “no other provision within the Organic Act limits the Legislature’s authority to fill mayoral vacancies.”

“But, we recognize that the Governor’s authority to appoint officers of executive branch may call into question the provisions of the bill. Here, the appointment involves Mayors of Guam, who are generally understood to be part of the executive branch,” Won Pat-Borja writes. She also notes “the offices of Mayor and Vice Mayor are elected positions, and no clear authority has addressed the distinct question of whether a vacancy in an elected position of Mayor that is filled by an appointing authority other than the Governor is a violation of the Organic Act.”