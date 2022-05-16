Lawyer, senator: Let voters decide abortion issue

The U.S. Supreme Court appears poised to overrule a decades-old precedent establishing abortion as a right in the United States. That is guaranteed to have sweeping implications for the nation, including on Guam, where a 30-year-old local ban on abortion remains on the books. Recently introduced legislation, the Guam Heartbeat Act of 2022, aims to ban abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected. The two measures differ in their provisions, but share a core intent of restricting abortion access and practice.

However, the existing ban, Public Law 20-134, contains a caveat, ultimately placing the abortion issue into the hands of voters through referendum.

With that in mind, attorney Vanessa Williams has called on Speaker Therese Terlaje and her committee to reject the Guam Heartbeat Act of 2022 and let Guam voters decide the issue of abortion "once and for all."

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

While most lawmakers are silent about their position on the existing ban, one senator - Mary Torres - stated that even the ban "recognized that a divisive issue like abortion should be determined by the public." And given inconsistencies between the existing ban and the Guam Heartbeat Act, Torres said the latter should be set aside pending a final decision from the U.S. Supreme Court, and if necessary, the voter referendum.

For the last 50 years, the landmark U.S. Supreme Court case Roe v. Wade and subsequent case, Casey v. Planned Parenthood, had established and maintained the right to abortion within the United States.

Now, the court seems set to uproot that legal framework. A leaked draft decision in the Supreme Court case Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization states that the Constitution does not prevent citizens of each state from regulating or prohibiting abortions, and that the court had decided to overrule prior decisions and grant authority on abortions back "to the people and their elected representatives."

The Supreme Court validated the leak, but stressed that the decision still is being drafted, with the final decision anticipated in June.

A recent attempt to codify abortion at the federal level failed.

The Guam Heartbeat Act, Bill 291-36, was introduced in early April, joining a number of challenges across the nation. It mirrors Texas law said to have been created to evade judicial review in light of existing precedent on abortions, by granting enforcement authority to private citizens, rather than government officials, and by allowing them to sue anyone deemed in violation of the measure, except for the woman getting the abortion.

Bill 291 would ban abortions once a fetal heartbeat can be detected, or about six weeks into a pregnancy, earlier than when most women know they are pregnant. The only exception would be medical necessity. There is no exception for rape or incest.

Guam's existing ban, P.L. 20-134, outlaws abortions at conception and contains harsher language, as women could face criminal penalties for seeking an abortion. There are medical exemptions under the ban.

The law was challenged and rendered unenforceable due to existing precedent on abortions, but it was never repealed. And as the Office of the Attorney General stated in testimony on Bill 291, if the Supreme Court overturns Roe v. Wade, then policy decisions on abortion will be left solely to lawmakers.

During discussion with Sen. Chris Duenas, Assistant Attorney General James Canto said he "would agree" that law currently in place would become the law of the land if Roe v. Wade is overturned.

But P.L. 20-134 also contains the referendum provision, mandating that the question of whether the abortion ban should be repealed be placed on ballots during the 1990 November elections.

Bill 291 also began life as a referendum consideration, but that route would prove difficult and costly, according Peter Sgro, who helped draft Bill 291.

P.L. 20-134, however, appropriates "sufficient funds" to the Guam Election Commission to carry out the referendum.

Referendum required if ban to be enforced

Williams, a member of Guam People for Choice, a coalition opposed to legislation restricting reproductive rights, stated that the Legislature "should and must" let the people of Guam decide the abortion issue through the referendum established in the existing ban. This was part of supplemental testimony she submitted to the speaker "strongly opposed" to Bill 291.

Williams also stated that despite the dates in the law referring to an election that took place 30 years ago, the referendum still must take place if the existing abortion ban is to be enforced.

"The intent was to have (abortion) on the ballot by referendum immediately after (P.L. 20-134) became effective. The referendum never happened because ... PL 20-134 was ruled unenforceable by the courts. If the government were to want to enforce PL 20-134, ... the referendum is no longer moot and the government cannot sever the referendum requirement from the rest of the law," Williams told The Guam Daily Post.

She called Bill 291 "piecemeal legislation" guaranteed to be challenged in court, and asked the speaker and her committee to vote "no" on Bill 291 and "leave abortion for the people of Guam to decide" once it is on the ballot.

"This is consistent with the U.S. Supreme Court's statements in the leaked opinion that it would be returning the complicated issue to 'the people,'" Williams stated.

Two senators respond, others silent

The Guam Daily Post submitted questions to all lawmakers seeking their position on P.L. 20-134. Only two responded - Torres and Sen. Joanne Brown.

Torres stated that the leaked Supreme Court decision should also cause lawmakers concern for Bill 291 and potential conflicts with P.L. 20-134. The two measures impose different definitions of abortion, different timelines for the bans, and different sanction and penalties, Torres said. At the least, Bill 291 should be set aside until the Supreme Court decision is handed down and voters determine whether the existing ban should stand, if needed, according to Torres.

Lawmakers 30 years ago recognized the final outcome on abortion should reflect the community's values, "and respected voters enough to require a referendum at the next general election," Torres said.

"If they could include the electorate in what was then 'the most restrictive abortion law in the nation' - so should we," she said, further stating that the matter is beyond the say of 15 lawmakers and requires the island's "collective voice."

Brown, meanwhile, stated she is a "pro-life supporter" and will do all she can "to ensure that the proposed measure remains free from manipulative language and poison pills." She appeared to be referring to Bill 291.

As far the Guam Heartbeat Act's progress in the Legislature, Bill 291, along with other measures, were attempted to be added to the upcoming session agenda as items to be potentially discussed.

After an objection, not enough votes were cast to include any of those potential measures. Intense debate between members of the Committee on Rules continued on time-sensitive circumstances facing some of the bills. Eventually, the committee voted to recess until next week.

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has said she will veto Bill 291 should it pass.

The public hearings for Bill 291 have included testimony both against and in support of the bill, as lawmakers heard people's personal stories as well as calls to address areas involving child care and pregnancies.