Lawyer: Vape thief's Marine job in jeopardy

Marine Corps Lance Cpl. Anthony Jude Leon Guerrero Blas, 21, is asking a federal judge for mercy before he is sentenced in the District Court of Guam this month.

Blas, who admitted to stealing more than $6,000 worth of vape juice from the mail while still working in the private sector, is scheduled to be sentenced for theft of mail by Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood on Jan. 21.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Stephen Leon Guerrero recommends Blas serve three years of probation, perform 50 hours of community service and pay $2,400 in restitution, along with any other conditions recommended by the U.S. Probation Office.

Blas' accomplice in the thefts, Austin Jay San Nicolas, in November 2018 was sentenced to five months home detention under the supervision of the U.S. Probation Office by an electronic monitoring system, two years supervised release and 100 hours of community service.

However, defense attorney Shane Black asked for one year of probation.

"Since the offense, and prior to charges filed in this case, defendant enlisted and has embarked on a career in the military, which is now in jeopardy as a result of this conviction," Black said.

Blas, between December 2016 and January 2017, stole five mail packages that were declared as e-liquids. Blas told authorities he split the stolen goods with San Nicolas.