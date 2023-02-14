The trial for three women accused of being involved in an inheritance scam that victimized dozens on Guam concluded on Monday.

Sally Roberto, Monique Jones and Mekayda Jones appeared in the District Court of Guam for the last day of their trial where attorneys made their closing arguments to the jury before they began their deliberations.

The three women were expected to be on trial for three weeks, however, it amounted to only one. They face charges of conspiracy to commit wire fraud and dozens of wire fraud counts.

Federal prosecutor Marivic David started what was the lengthiest of the closing arguments among attorneys, where she used a presentation to give all the alleged details of the scheme.

David first alleged the scheme started with Teresa Pereda in 2015 when she was convinced by a woman over Facebook that she would receive money from the woman's inheritance if she paid for processing fees. Pereda was not on trial due to already being sentenced to eight years in federal prison and was called as a witness in the trial.

A year later, however, when Pereda ran out of money, according to David, she began to convince others on island, including Roberto, to pay money with the same promise of receiving a "tenfold return" to the investors.

Even after speaking with the FBI about the scheme, Pereda continued and eventually had Roberto help her, which David argued was a reason to find Roberto guilty.

"The evidence has shown Roberto tried to stay in this scheme and continue making money. ... She knows the investors don't know the truth or the advice from the FBI," David told the jurors, before adding this is when Roberto went from victim to victimizer.

However, in response, Roberto's attorney Joseph Razzano argued, "There was nothing illegal in this case."

"Pereda treated Sally like everyone else," Razzano said in reference to Roberto and Pereda not being involved in a conspiracy.

"If you don't have a conspiracy to commit wire fraud, then there is no wire fraud," Razzano added, before asking for a not guilty verdict for Roberto's 38 wire fraud charges.

Money movers

Throughout her closing arguments, David used a visual aid to diagram the network of the scam and where the money went.

Mekayda Jones and Monique Jones were residents of Texas who were often wired money and David labeled them as "mid-level money movers" who allegedly received the wire transfers from Pereda and Roberto among other places.

The two Texas women got involved with the scheme after being recruited by co-defendant Onyebachum Oseji who asked Mekayda Jones and Monique Jones to move his money among their bank accounts and wire them to other companies.

David argued the two women were knowingly involved because they created companies to receive the wires from Oseji and lied to the bank about what they were for.

In response, both Mekayda Jones and Monique Jones' attorneys, Louie Yanza and William Pole, respectively, argued there was no criminal intent with their actions.

"He fooled (Monique Jones). ... There was no knowledge on her part," Pole said in reference to Oseji asking his client to help move the money.

"There's no reason for (Mekayda Jones) to believe something was wrong," said Yanza on behalf of his client, who was in a relationship with Oseji at the time of the scheme.

In addition to the lack of knowingly being involved with the scheme, Razzano, Pole and Yanza all argued to the jury the government "manipulated the evidence" in the trial by not showing full video clips of interviews, as an example.

Codefendants

Oseji, Jide Abimbola, Okechukwu Iwuji and Marcus Unigwe were Nigerian citizens with Florida addresses charged in connection to the conspiracy, which involved sending the wired money to Nigeria, David said in her closing arguments.

Prior to trial, Abimbola and Iwuji pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit wire fraud for their part. They face a maximum sentence of 20 years in federal prison.

Abimbola testified at the trial.

According to federal court records, Unigwe's case was severed and will be prosecuted separately.