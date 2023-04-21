LEAC may go down; senators mull extending power subsidy

Ratepayers may soon see some relief on their energy bills, as the Guam Power Authority is recommending lowering the Levelized Energy Adjustment Clause down to about 26 cents per kilowatt-hour beginning next month. For ratepayers who use an average of 1,000 kWh per month, that translates to a $61 reduction on their bills.

The LEAC is the portion of the bill that pays for the fuel used to power the island's generators.

If approved next week by the Public Utilities Commission, it will be the first reduction in the LEAC since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020.

The surcharge began its steady march upward in February 2021, as fuel prices began to rise. Rate increases were authorized to mitigate underrecovery – the financial impact to GPA when rates aren't high enough to cover the cost of fuel.

At times, the PUC chose to maintain the LEAC instead of raising it, but the rate sits at about 32 cents per kWh today. That's a far cry from 2020, when residents saw one of the lowest rates on island in recent years, about 8.6 cents per kWh.

Fuel prices began falling around the end of 2022 and GPA's underrecovery has now dropped by half, from about $47 million in mid-2022 to about $24 million by the end of March.

The current rate was approved to last through July, but the PUC can adjust the LEAC before then. Normally, it is adjusted in six-month intervals. Rather than wait for August to implement changes, GPA General Manager John Benavente is proposing that the reduced rate be implemented from May 1 through January of next year.

"We are recovering at this point and so if we just held the rate all the way through July we're going to really have a much higher overrecovery," Benavente told members of the Consolidated Commission on Utilities, GPA's immediate governing body, during a work session Thursday.

"If things get better, then we can always come in and make a request to drop (the rate) more. If things really get worse, let's see how worse it could get," he added.

If fuel prices rise 10%, it would lead to about $10 million in underrecovery, which has been manageable in the past, Benavente noted.

The CCU is poised to decide on the recommendation Tuesday. After that, the proposal can be taken to the PUC, which is set to meet Thursday that same week. If the rate reduction doesn't make the agenda for May implementation, then commissioners will eye implementation by June 1, according to Benavente.

Power bill subsidy

As power rates soared last year on an island continuing to recover from a pandemic, lawmakers granted ratepayers some relief by passing legislation creating a power bill subsidy program. First enacted in July 2022, the Ayuda Para I Taotao-ta Energy Credit Program provided $500 in credits spread out with $100 monthly disbursements over five months. The program was extended five months in December 2022, and with it now in its final month, Bill 83-37 proposes another five-month extension to the program.

The problem is that the funding source identified in the bill doesn't have enough money to fulfill all $26.3 million needed to fund the extension.

Lawmakers heard testimony on Bill 83 Thursday morning.

Speaker Therese Terlaje, the main sponsor of the legislation, said the $15.5 million available from the funding source - fiscal year 2022 excess revenues - could "for sure" cover the first two months of the extension and nearly the entire month of July.

"Thus, I encourage this bill to be passed immediately," Terlaje said. "(Nearly) $11 million will be needed to cover the rest of the months, August and September, and if that is not found by that time in the (fiscal 2022 audit), FY 2023 estimated general fund revenues ... reported tracking unaudited (excess) revenues in the amount of $45 million."

Taking into account recent laws that draw from fiscal 2023 revenues, there is still about $4 million left in excess based on February general fund reports, according to Terlaje, who added that Guam could reasonably expect at least $7 million more in revenue this month or next month, especially after tourism travel from Japan resumes. The governor also could contribute American Rescue Plan moneys or transfer funds from other sources to cover shortfalls if revenues do not match the appropriation in Bill 83, Terlaje said.

Possible funding sources

Bureau of Budget and Management Research Director Lester Carlson said fiscal 2023 excess up to March won't be sufficient to cover the remaining balance for the extension.

He suggested reducing the appropriation in Public Law 37-5, one of the recent measures that appropriated out of fiscal 2023 excess, to make up the balance needed in Bill 83.

"I would just offer that as a point of consideration in support of the intent of (Bill 83)," Carlson said.

P.L. 37-5 appropriated $20 million from fiscal 2023 excess to the Guam Department of Education for school repair and maintenance. But Carlson said Thursday that GDOE is pending final approval from the U.S. Department of Education to utilize $102 million for capital improvement projects and $12 million for facilities and maintenance, money from the department's ARP funds.

However, Sen. Chris Duenas, who authored the legislation that became P.L. 37-5, said repealing any portion of the $20 million has "got to be an absolute non-starter."

"We cannot pit the repairs of our schools and the needs of our children ... against this proposal. I agree with the author of the bill that we should contemplate possibly incrementing this," Duenas said.

The senator added that Carlson could even go back to the list of appropriations using fiscal 2022 excess to see where repeals could take place, instead of GDOE.

The speaker concluded the hearing on Bill 83 by essentially stating that the money could be found to fund the full extension in the next couple of months, and moneys available now could be used to appropriate part of the extension immediately.

"If our revenues don't come in, that would be really unfortunate and signs of not such good times. ... But we would still be covered, I think, because the governor's transfer authority is able to cover the balance, and I think can be used. I know (Adelup's) position is that they cannot use ARP funds (for the power bill subsidy). I will respect that. However, ARP funds can be used by GDOE for energy and perhaps for some other costs at the government that's currently being covered by general funds," Terlaje said.