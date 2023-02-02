Several of the island's leaders participated in a groundbreaking ceremony for an affordable housing project in Barrigada.

On Wednesday morning, the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority gathered dignitaries and community partners to formally begin the project on the site where Summer Breeze I will be built in the Radio Barrigada area.

For Barrigada Mayor June Blas, the occasion was significant. It will be the first low-income housing tax credit project in the village, and has been in the works since 2011.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

“I hope this wouldn't be the last,” Blas said.

GHURA Executive Director Elizabeth Napoli said Summer Breeze I, when finished, will include 64 units in eight separate buildings and will also have recreational facilities such as a playground, basketball courts, pavilions and open fields.

"This new development will increase the affordable housing stock on the island," she said, later adding, "These low-income families (will) have the opportunity to rent affordable housing in a beautiful centralized village such as Barrigada."

The construction of the low-income housing site came through the assistance of Core Tech Development LLC, which Napoli thanked for their investment and participation in the low-income housing tax credit project.

Core Tech Chairman Ho Eun said when people have "pride in their house," it begins the path toward becoming a good citizen.

The Guam Daily Post is affiliated with Core Tech.

Topasna remembered

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero told all in attendance that her administration is committed to making affordable housing a right rather than a privilege.

Leon Guerrero, who is a month into her second term, remembered the late Ray Topasna, the former GHURA executive director who had the same commitment.

"What a public servant Ray was. So much that the fruits of his labor are still being recognized today," Leon Guerrero said. "We never miss the opportunity to work for GHURA, but today I want to recognize Ray for all he did for the people of Guam."