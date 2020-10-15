More than 100 vehicles joined a motorcade and rally on Wednesday calling for support for small businesses and a plan that would help protect the health of the community but also address the island's failing economy - particularly in light of government-imposed lockdowns.

“We are out here because we wanted to have our voices be heard, especially by the Guam Legislature. We wanted to show solidarity with the folks, those 30,000-plus people that don’t have a job right now, those businesses who have had to close,” said Guam Chamber of Commerce President Catherine Castro.

The rally, organized by the Guam Chamber, started with a motorcade from the Guam Premier Outlets in Tamuning Wednesday morning. At about 9 a.m., participants traveled en masse to Adelup and ended at the Guam Congress Building in Hagåtña where more rally participants were displaying signs.

Castro said about 130 vehicles joined the motorcade.

Sandra McKeever, president and CEO of Asia Pacific Financial Management Group, echoed Castro's comments, saying what they really want is a plan that shows a way the island can move forward.

“We need a proactive plan. There hasn’t been any and we just want our leader to take action. We want to fight for our island … We need our leaders to step up and start giving solutions and putting in legislation that is going to help our economy,” McKeever said.

The rally was not the first time the Chamber has voiced a collective opinion against islandwide lockdown measures in light of the pandemic.

“We have been talking about this from the get-go, even before we closed down,” Castro said, adding the Guam Chamber, Guam's largest business organization, wants to focus on the future. “Let’s move forward. Let’s come to the table. Let’s talk. Let’s have a plan. Let’s take care of our vulnerable but let's move forward."

John Taitano, owner of Java Junction, said his coffee house was a "casualty" of the pandemic. The Hagåtña coffee shop is one of many local businesses that folded permanently under the pressure of mounting bills with little to no revenue. He had to let go of employees and close the shop that he and his wife hoped to leave one day to their grandchildren.

Taitano said the lack of a plan that clearly communicated to local businesses the government's COVID-19 response made it more difficult for small businesses like his to navigate the pandemic's economic pitfalls.

"It is an unfortunate situation," he said. "However ... millions of dollars are available, where's the plan? We support everyone who supports us. And this is our show of solidarity to ensure that we the people have a voice and a seat at the table."

Business owners Jon and Odessa Ulloa were among the rally participants at the Guam Congress Building.

“We are not trying to be divisive, quite the opposite we are trying to unify,” said Jon Ulloa. "We are here to protest because even though public health and public safety are very important, at the same time we do need workers to be able to go to their job and make some money to take care of their families and their homes. And that of course means support business, and small businesses on Guam. We have already lost tourism. Whatever is left we have to prop up and support. And also, we have to rebuild because it’s going to be a very, very tough economic time for the next couple years without tourism.”

Odessa Ulloa said she wanted to show support for local businesses.

“It’s been seven months. We need to learn to live with this,” she said.

Resident Vicky Gayer shared the sentiment.

“Everybody is going to get it eventually. They knew that from the beginning they just didn’t want everyone to get it all at once because the hospitals would be too full to help people,” Gayer said, “It’s time now to come out of our groundhog holes. It’s time for us to live our lives again.”

Those gathered for the rally wore masks. Gayer said the practice should continue in certain places.

“Right now what I want to see is I want them to open up all the businesses but people should stay home if they feel that they are vulnerable,” she said. “People should continue to do social distancing for a while longer and they should continue to wear masks inside (buildings). But I think we should open up everything and let people have choices.”