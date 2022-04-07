The Guam Procurement Technical Assistance Center is holding a series of sessions this April for residents and entrepreneurs interested in federal projects, the center announced in a press release.

Government of Guam Procurement: On April 28, Guam PTAC will host a live online meeting to explain government of Guam procurement, where to find opportunities, and how to submit bids. The live webinar will be conducted from 1 to 11:30 a.m. via Zoom. A link to both the webinar and the evaluation form will be emailed to all attendees registered 15 minutes before the start of the webinar. The registration deadline is at 9:45 a.m. on April 28. For more information, contact Therese Chaco at 671-735-2552.

Teaming and Joint Ventures: What are they and which is right for your business? On April 14, The Guam PTAC will host a live webinar discussing the federal regulations related to these arrangements and ways to effectively use these arrangements. Conducted via Zoom, the webinar will be from 10-11:30 a.m. and free of charge. A link to the webinar as well as the evaluation form will be emailed to all registered attendees 15 minutes before the start of the webinar. For more information, contact Therese Chaco at 671-735-2552.