Learning center opened at homeless shelter

A learning center for school-age children has been set up at the government's temporary homeless shelter at Global Dorm in Maite, which now has a total of 119 residents, Lt. Gov. Joshua Tenorio said on Thursday.

Access to online learning and other educational needs has been a major concern for students at the shelter during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The number of people housed at Global Dorm quadrupled since the government started renting the place in July.

However, the numbers fluctuate as more families are brought in while others are being placed in more permanent housing.

The numbers included three families that recently were placed into homes through the Housing First Rental Assistance program, Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority Executive Director Ray Topasna said.

One of the units at Global Dorm has been designated as a student learning center that, according to Tenorio, is "very helpful for the children that are there."

Of the 119 individuals from 32 households staying at Global Dorm, 52 are 10 years old or younger, the lieutenant governor said. Twenty-two of the 32 households have children.

There are 22 school-age children between 6 and 10 years old.

"It continues to be an unfortunate trend where we see large numbers of young minors, including 18 toddlers and infants," Tenorio said at the meeting of the Interagency Council for Coordinating Homeless Programs and the Office of Homelessness Assistance and Poverty Prevention.

"Again, this underscores the need to maintain the shelter posture but we know there's a need to expand and I know the last few weeks there has been continued effort to try to obtain and expand shelter options," Tenorio said.

GHURA's Topasna said the agency was able to place three Global Dorm households into homes in the last couple of weeks; five of the family members are adults and 14 are children.

About 20 heads of household are the subject of case management, and GHURA is doing a housing search for 12 of them, Topasna said.

Mortgage and rental relief programs

As of Thursday, the government of Guam was still waiting for guidelines from the U.S. Department of the Treasury to launch the $33.6 million rental assistance program that has the potential to help hundreds of families that are behind on rental and utility payments.

The Guam Housing Corp., along with GHURA and other agencies, is taking the lead in this pandemic rental relief program.

As for the $714,000 mortgage relief program that GHC administers along with GHURA, three applications have been approved, Topasna said.

Unfortunately, he said, 24 had to be disapproved mainly because their household income does not meet the U.S. Housing and Urban Development, or HUD, threshold.

Because Pandemic Unemployment Assistance is calculated and added as household income, families exceed the HUD threshold. The addition of real estate in the income calculation and forbearance has also been a challenge, Topasna said.

Sarah Nededog, executive director of the Office of Homeless Assistance and Poverty Prevention, gave an update on the agency since its establishment, including identifying an office space in the Mayors' Council of Guam office.

OHAPP is working to identify an outreach center, she said.

Frank 'The Crank' runs for a cause

The lieutenant governor called athlete Frank "the Crank" Camacho a "hero" for elevating awareness about homelessness on Guam.

Camacho, an MMA athlete, is doing a 24-hour run/walk to raise funds and awareness about homelessness, which starts at 8 a.m. Feb. 12.

All proceeds will go to the Guam Homeless Coalition. People who wish to donate can log on to guamtime.net/run-for-homelessness.

The idea of raising funds and awareness about homelessness struck Camacho when he heard a radio interview of a homeless veteran.

"It's mind-blowing that people are just one paycheck away, one injury away, one doctor (visit) away from being homeless. That's kind of the reality of it," Camacho said.

Camacho was the guest speaker at the ICCHP and OHAPP meeting, where the lieutenant governor expressed support to Camacho and his project.

"Thank you for choosing and bring some attention and resources to the work that we do for the homeless," Tenorio said.