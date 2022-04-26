Following a setback last week, two bills related to school year requirements – one critical for graduating high school seniors and the other involving instructional days – were added to the April session agenda Monday morning.

Bill 286-36 would waive the 180 instructional days required for school years 2020-2021 and 2021-2022, while Bill 287-36 would waive the service-learning requirement for high school students in school year 2021-2022.

The bills were introduced at the request of the Guam Department of Education as the COVID-19 pandemic made it challenging for the department and students to meet local mandates.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

For high school seniors specifically, the service-learning waiver could mean the difference between graduating on time or falling behind and missing college admission deadlines because they were unable to obtain the required number of service hours.

Sen. Telena Nelson, head of the legislative committee on education, attempted to place the bills on the agenda last week but met pushback over whether the bills adhered to certain timeline requirements.

The timeline subject arose again Monday but a majority of senators this time opted to adopt the bills into the agenda.

Sen. Telo Taitague made it a point to ask when committee reports were posted on the Guam Legislature website, not just for the school year-related bills but for other measures being moved into the session agenda Monday.

The report on Bill 287 was posted April 21 and Taitague was quick to state that it did not meet a five-day posting requirement. But Nelson said there is no five-day posting requirement for committee reports before bills can be heard on the session floor. The Legislature instead publishes an agenda five days in advance of the legislative session along with potential bills as notice to the public, according to Nelson.

"If we're going to go on the whim of every great idea fairy that wants to stop movement in this legislative body, then that's not the proper way to do things," Nelson said.

Taitague attempted to respond but was blocked by Speaker Therese Terlaje.

Later in the session, on a motion to place Bill 245-36 onto the session agenda, the speaker clarified that there is a five-day requirement, but for the Committee on Rules. According to the Legislature's Standing Rules, this requirement is for the Committee on Rules to review a committee report and upload it to the website, or to do other actions.

Also on the agenda

Bill 245 would extend Guam's effective date for Guam's plastic bag ban for retail and wholesale establishments.

Some arguments could be heard on the session floor after the vote on whether to place Bill 245 on the session agenda.

Nelson and Taitague were then seen arguing with each other, prompting the speaker to tell them to "please take it outside" if they need to so the Legislature can proceed with its business.

In addition to Bills 286 and 287, Bill 245 is now on the agenda.

Bill 267-36, related to establishing a process to resolve ratepayer disputes, was also placed on the agenda. And so was Bill 197-36, which appropriates $5 million to the University of Guam to support the construction of the Student Services Center and School of Engineering buildings.