Lee Garden restaurant distributing free face masks

When Lee Garden restaurant opened its to-go service, Tumon location Manager Johnny Lee noticed most customers weren't wearing a face mask.

Given that face masks are in high demand, Lee said he understands the difficulty residents may have obtaining them.

"It's hard to get masks on Guam, and everybody is (pricing) them at a $1-plus each. ... That's just ridiculous," he said. "So I'm just giving it all away."

The restaurant is now handing out free masks to the community at their Agat and Tumon locations.

They currently have about 1,000 face masks left at both locations, distributing about 100 daily to customers and anyone else who needs them.

While they're hoping their stock will last them another week, depending on the demand, they might look at purchasing more to ensure that everybody who needs one gets one, Lee said.