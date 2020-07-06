Six months before the Jan. 1, 2021, implementation of Guam's partial carryout plastic bag ban from a 2018 law, the author of that legislation is now pushing for a full plastic bag ban.

Sen. Régine Biscoe Lee is now proposing that only paper carryout bags can be offered for sale or distribution at retail stores and wholesale establishments.

Her original bill that became law in 2018 provided exemptions, including allowing retailers to offer or sell higher-quality plastics that can be reused multiple times.

Guam Environmental Protection Agency officials, during a June 25 meeting, said these reusable plastic bags will still end up in the landfills and will still take time to degrade.

They said a partial plastic ban will be much harder to enforce than a full plastic bag ban.

After meeting with Guam EPA and other stakeholders, Lee on Thursday introduced Bill 373-35, taking into consideration the concerns raised by Guam EPA and the University of Guam Center for Island Sustainability.

"Retail or wholesale establishments shall not offer for sale or distribute disposable carryout bags unless such bags are made of paper," the new bill reads. It's co-sponsored by nine other senators.

Guam EPA: Law needs to be clarified

Enforcement of the 2018 law rests with Guam EPA.

But the agency told Lee that this law needs to be clarified before it can be fully enforced on Jan. 1, 2021.

If Lee's new bill becomes law, consumers would still have the option of bringing their reusable bags.

At the core of the Guam EPA concerns about the 2018 law is the unclear definition of "disposable carryout bag," and whether the law's intent is a full or partial plastic bag ban on Guam, Guam EPA Administrator Walter Leon Guerrero said during a June 25 board meeting.

The 2018 law prohibits retailers from giving out single-use plastic bags, but it also allows an exemption for carryout bags that, if not biodegradable or "compostable," shall be made of "high-density polyethylene film marked with the SPI resin identification code 2."

Two years have passed since Lee's bill was signed into law on June 5, 2018.

Guam EPA board members Steve Carbullido and Moñeka De Oro asked whether the agency can enforce the plastic bag ban law and what it's been doing to educate the public about its implementation six months from now.

Leon Guerrero said it would be a disservice to have a full education and awareness campaign now, when the language of the law still isn't clear.

Guam EPA also currently does not have the resources to verify each bag as meeting the definition of the exempt plastic bag, so the agency would leave itself open to legal and financial challenges.

The penalties under the law range from $500 to $10,000 against any retailer.

Lee acknowledged the work needed to fully enforce the 2018 law.

"We have been working with stakeholders since the beginning of the year to strengthen the upcoming Munga Ma Ayek I Plastek Act," she said. "I'm very humbled to see early support from my colleagues on this important update to our carryout plastic bag ban."