Leevin Camacho's first term: Settlements, resignations

As the race for the next attorney general of Guam comes to a close, The Guam Daily Post took a look back at incumbent Leevin Camacho's first term, as he hopes to secure reelection.

In 2018, prior to Camacho announcing he would be running for attorney general to replace Elizabeth Barrett-Anderson, who retired after at the end of her term, Camacho was a private attorney who practiced on island for 13 years. During that tenure, he represented residents opposing the building of a high-rise in Pago Bay and a live firing range in Pågat, Mangilao.

After a successful campaign, Camacho said in his swearing-in ceremony that while there appeared to be a downward trend in crime, the island was facing a drug problem. Camacho said he would address root causes by improving rehabilitation, treatment and reentry programs.

Throughout the course of his first term, Camacho would secure $12 million from a $26 billion multidistrict opioid litigation settlement. The settlement consisted of more than 50 jurisdictions settling claims against major pharmaceutical distributors Cardinal Health Inc., McKesson Corp. and AmerisourceBergen Corp., as well as drugmaker Johnson & Johnson. It was largest nontobacco settlement agreement in the nation's history. Guam will get $4.4 million of the money over the next four years.

In addition, Camacho played a part in securing $280,000 from an opioid settlement worth $573 million with McKinsey and Company in Feb. 2021. Those funds would be used to hire staff for the Resident Substance Abuse Treatment program at the Guam Department of Corrections, gathering more data on prevalence of opioids and other illicit drugs and creating outreach and prevention campaigns.

Partnerships

In further attempts to address the drug problem, the Office of the Attorney General partnered with the Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency to bring in four drug detection dogs. Camacho announced his office committed up to $60,000 to assist Customs.

Other partnerships with government law enforcement included the creation of the Independent Investigative Team to determine whether the discharge of firearms by officers that resulted in the death of civilians was justified.

Since the IIT's establishment, which was to be used for all law enforcement agencies, one officer was indicted on charges of manslaughter in connection to a deadly March shooting at a Shell gas station in Dededo. The indictment came after a lengthy investigation by the IIT, which gathered information from the Guam Police Department that prosecutors used to bring before a grand jury to determine probable cause for the charges.

The OAG also teamed up with other law enforcement agencies to address the rise of unlawful arrivals to Guam by boat. So far, nine individuals have been charged with misdemeanors related to their arrival from the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.

Prosecution

As most of Camacho's efforts during his first term highlighted a plan to address issues in the long term, the Attorney General's Office saw success in prosecuting violent criminals with a conviction rate exceeding 90% in homicide cases, according to Camacho's campaign ads.

However, Camacho has been scrutinized over the prosecution division having fewer attorneys than when he started.

The controversy began in October 2019 - 10 months into Camacho's term - when the division reported vacancies had doubled since the fourth quarter of 2018.

The state of the prosecution division would become even more public in July 2022, after former prosecutor Richelle Yu Canto wrote an open letter on her resignation in the middle of a high-profile trial.

In her letter, Canto said, when she started in 2012, there were 21 prosecutors, but at the time of her resignation there were 10.

"The strain has become unbearable. To say this number causes an inability to prosecute crimes properly is an understatement," Canto wrote after saying prosecutors lacked "support and morale" for their jobs that require them to work all hours of the day and on weekends and holidays.