A new business that was struck by an unforeseeable tragedy is pushing through the pain of loss by harnessing the power of family to ensure a legacy of excellence.

Island Family Pharmacy was founded by the late Nicolette Baldovino, a doctor of pharmacy, who received her credential from Wingate University in North Carolina. Baldovino was home-grown talent, an Academy of Our Lady of Guam graduate, Class of 2003. The opening of the pharmacy on Guam was the payoff after years of hard work off-island, and her chance to have an impact on the community through her chosen profession. Her untimely passing in March was devastating news for the family, and sent shockwaves through the local medical community.

"This is a memorable day for us because it's not only the grand opening, but the founder's birthday," said Nenita Baldovino, a well-known restaurateur, businesswoman and mother to Nicolette. "She worked so hard off-island for 18 years, and she returned to create this pharmacy as a form of community service," she said.

"We have an excellent team, a top-notch team, and we will work hard to continue her legacy," Nenita Baldovino said. Nenita, also known as Nita, operates, among other things, the Rambie's brand of restaurants. Rambie was Nicolette's nickname.

The grand opening of the Island Family Pharmacy was a well-attended, festive occasion, marked by a ribbon-cutting ceremony with Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio. The Baldovino family had a birthday cake in tribute to Nicolette Baldovino. A familiar network of prominent business people and politicians filtered through the pharmacy to offer their congratulations.

Evangeline Phillips is the pharmacist in charge of Island Family Pharmacy. "The opening of this pharmacy has been an honorable and humbling experience," said Phillips. "Nicolette had a very modern vision for this pharmacy, it's unlike any pharmacy that I've ever seen."

Peachy Piana-Pacheco is a childhood friend of Nicolette, and they attended AOLG and Marquette University together, both studying biomedical sciences. While Nicolette would go into pharmacology, Piana-Pacheco would become a doctor of radiology. "The fact that this pharmacy is operating stirs up so many feelings of gratitude, this was Nicolette's dream for the longest time," said Dr. Piana-Pacheco.

"All the years of effort and hard work for her, she was returning to Guam every few years to do the field research on what type of pharmacy she wanted to develop," continued Piana-Pacheco.

Dr. Piana-Pacheco had to hold back tears remembering her friend, "I just hope that Nicolette's story can be an inspiration to many of the people on Guam that feel like they can contribute to the community. Nicolette's life was tragically short-lived, but the takeaway is that she really wanted to serve the community, that was her story and her dream."