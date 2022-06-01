The Guam Bar Association is honoring the memory of attorney James M. Maher who died on May 29.

For over 36 years, Maher dedicated his life to helping numerous island residents with their legal concerns and contributing to the rule of law.

The GBA Board of Governors sent a letter to their members on Tuesday.

“The GBA extends its deepest condolences and prayers to Attorney Maher’s family and close friends. Thank you for your service to Guam’s judicial system, Jim. May you rest in peace,” the GBA stated.

Maher, who was commonly known as Jim, was born in Newport, Oregon and is a 1979 graduate of Oregon State University.

He got his juris doctor from Golden Gate University School of Law in California in 1985, and was admitted to the Guam Bar Association the following year.

He was also able to practice law in California, the Republic of Palau, and the Commonwealth of the Northern Mariana Islands.

Maher served as an associate public defender from 1986. In 1990, he became a principal in the law firm of Maher & Thompson until 2013.

He then practiced as a solo practitioner.

“He was a passionate and fearless advocate for both indigent and private clients and ran a successful civil litigation practice,” the GBA said. “Attorney Maher also served as a neutral mediator with Pacific Arbitration & Mediation Services Inc.”

District Court of Guam Chief Judge Frances Tydingco-Gatewood and Magistrate Judge Michael Bordallo also expressed their deepest sympathies to the Maher family.

"I know that he has been here on Guam for many years and he's contributed a lot to the legal profession," said Tydingco-Gatewood. "We just hope that he is resting in peace."