Legal community responds to caning bill

Members of the island's legal community are skeptical of a recent proposal to use “judicial caning” as a form of punishment for inmates convicted of violent crimes.

On Tuesday, The Guam Daily Post reported that freshman Sen. Dwayne San Nicolas intended to introduce a bill in the 37th Guam Legislature that would “authorize judicial corporal punishment as an additional form of judicial sentence.”

San Nicolas confirmed to the Post that the punishment would involve using a cane to strike individuals convicted of violent crimes including murders, rapes, robberies and home invasions, as a way to deter potential criminals.

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

The freshman lawmaker provided the Post with a draft of the measure, which was not introduced as of press time Wednesday, which mostly affirmed the provisions he previously mentioned. The measure clarifies that a convict can only be struck on their “buttocks” and that a total of 24 strikes maximum can be imposed, regardless of the number of offenses a person is convicted of.

One key difference in the draft shown to the Post is that the determination of which criminal offenses warrant judicial caning is left to the courts. The draft legislation also exempts “biological females” and “males aged 50 and above” from corporal punishment.

'Impractical, impossible, unviable'

Assistant Alternate Public Defender Peter Santos, who is an attorney for indigent defendants, was critical of the proposal, saying while he appreciated San Nicolas' “zeal,” he wasn't taking the idea too seriously.

“I don't believe that it will go anywhere,” Santos said, explaining that the “legal liabilities are not going to make it worth it.”

“Just the legal and medical liabilities that would ensue is going to make it an impractical, impossible, unviable option,” said Santos.

He also addressed the portion of the bill stating that inmates would have to be medically cleared before being subjected to corporal punishment.

“Anyone can have a latent defect. … They got medically cleared, but they didn't know that this guy had a heart murmur or this guy had an embolism,” Santos said. “There's no foolproof way to clear somebody.”

In addition, Santos called the senator's thinking “fallacious” by citing the death penalty, allowed under the Eighth Amendment – which prohibits “cruel and unusual punishments” – as a reason to allow corporal punishment.

Vanessa Williams, a local attorney whose practice includes criminal defense, said she didn't believe the solution to “Guam's criminal crisis, including sexual assault and family violence, is more violence – even if it is sanctioned by the government.”

“To stop violence and crime, the community and the government should be promoting nonviolent values such as respect and dignity. I think corporal punishment is against those values,” Williams stated in a message to the Post. “Instead, we should address root causes of violence, such as disrespect, and find ways to plant the seeds to change attitudes of respect for other people.”

'Shouldn't be beating people up'

Douglas Moylan, who was elected Guam attorney general on the platform of being “the toughest AG on crime” thought Sen. San Nicolas' effort was a good start for “purposes of discussions,” but was concerned that caning could be considered cruel and unusual punishment.

“At first blush, I cringe a little bit because we shouldn't be beating people up,” Moylan said. “I don't think that's going to pass the scrutiny required of a corporal punishment scenario.”

“Capital punishment … usually has to be quick and decisive. So there's no suffering. Unlike when you cane somebody,” said Moylan. “It's the pain inflicted by each blow.”

Moylan, however, said he was open to lawmakers' efforts to reduce the island's crime rate.

“Out of respect for Sen. San Nicolas, he's trying to help out, to fight crime. We want to help him,” Moylan said.

Department of Corrections Director Robert “Bob” Camacho was also asked to comment on the bill, which states the caning “shall only be conducted by officially trained and certified caning officers.”

Camacho, who had not yet reviewed the bill, said it was “an extremely important matter that requires in-depth Constitution and court review.”

“I am also not aware of any state or prison that uses corporal punishment,” Camacho added. “So this requires us to do thorough research on the subject.”

Other details of the measure

The draft of the bill provided to the Post references Guam crime statistics, court decisions allowing corporal punishment in schools in certain states, and the lower crime rate in countries such as Singapore and Malaysia – where caning is legal.

San Nicolas' draft legislation also includes “Specifications of the Canes,” which limits cane dimensions to a half-inch in diameter and no more than 4 feet in length. The bill states that the sentenced individual will be wearing “protective pads above and below the buttocks.”

The caning, according to the measure, cannot be done in public, and will be conducted by “officially trained and certified caning officers.” A medical officer and the chief of police must be present for all canings, the bill mandates.