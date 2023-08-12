The Guam government's move to pay for its own health care benefits, instead of contracting the work out to an insurance carrier, came under fire during legislative budget talks this week.

Government employees and dependents covered by the GovGuam group health plan will have benefits covered by GovGuam in fiscal year 2024, instead of entities such as Aetna, TakeCare or Calvo's SelectCare, as was done in the past.

But Republican Minority Leader Sen. Frank Blas Jr. on Thursday called into question the government's ability to self-insure, and whether it had appropriately followed a number of insurance regulations set out in Guam law. Blas, outside of being a senator, runs an insurance firm.

"My concern is, if GovGuam says we are self-insured, we are the insurer," Blas said. "There are specific laws, guidelines that need to be followed before you can take on that designation."

The Guam Code Annotated states: "It shall be unlawful for a domestic insurer to be formed, or to transact insurance in Guam, unless it is incorporated under the laws of Guam," following an application with the Department of Revenue and Taxation Banking and Insurance Board. Health insurance policies and rates also have to be submitted to the board and reviewed ahead of time.

When asked whether GovGuam had applied to be an insurance carrier, Rev and Tax Director Dafne Mansapit-Shimizu said, "I'm not aware of that, Senator."

Blas and Director of Administration Edward Birn, who led the negotiation team for GovGuam's health plan for the upcoming fiscal year, went back and forth on whether GovGuam could even be considered an insurance carrier.

"It's not really a carrier because, in my mind, that implies that you service many different clients," Birn told Blas. "Our legal advice is, there is no requirement for any entity, private or public, to be registered as an insurer in order to assume the chosen risk."

AG involvement

Birn agreed to take Blas' input and bring it to the attorney general for review.

Sen. Tom Fisher, who's an attorney, asked Birn whether he had received that advice in writing from the attorney general.

While the request had been made, "the attorney general seems not to want to commit to writing on the subject," Birn told Fisher.

Fisher said an unwillingness by the AG to sign off on a deal that could cost hundreds of millions of dollars was "astounding."

Attorney General Douglas Moylan on Friday told The Guam Daily Post that he didn't directly provide legal advice on the matter and was unfamiliar with the specific issue. He said he would inquire with Deputy Attorney General Joe Guthrie, who had been involved in supporting the self-insurance effort.

Moylan said his initial reaction was that licensing and regulations usually fell to entities outside the government.

"If you become a police officer, you don't need to get a special license to carry a firearm," he said.

Budget issues

Blas also took issue with the fact that the insurance plan wasn't reflected anywhere in the fiscal 2024 budget.

It's unclear from discussion whether GovGuam will be responsible for paying out to policyholders, or in what account the money will be held, if that is the case. SelectCare will be paid as a third-party administrator for the health insurance plan, but Blas and Birn put forward different understandings of whether the company would be handling money.

Self-insurance will cost between $90 million and $110 million a year, according to Birn, while premiums paid by retirees and employees will be about $140 million. The Administration Department director said the budget wasn't his responsibility, but that of the Office of Finance and Budget.

"We didn't do this just to make your life or my life difficult," he said. "We went down this path ... to save money ... and improve the benefits for government of Guam employees, their dependents and retirees."

Blas suggested that senators tackle the costs of self-insurance as budget discussions proceed.

Office of Finance and Budget Director Stephen Guerrero, during discussion earlier that day, said he hadn't included the costs of self-insurance in the budget as he was unaware of its costs.

"I do not know the numbers. I don't know what the effects, what the impact is going to have on the self-insured. The only thing I know is that, right now, there is funding," he said.

Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes, chair of the legislative committee on human resources, said an informational briefing on the new health plan would be held Friday, Aug. 18.