The Guam Legislature has passed Bill 184-36 which would authorize the use of a portion of land at Skinner Plaza in Hagåtña to build the Gold Star Families Memorial Monument.

Introduced by Sen. Joe S. San Agustin earlier this month, the bill was introduced at the request of the Gold Star Family Memorial Planning Team and fully endorsed by the Military Order of the Purple Heart, Guam Chapter.

"Guam and the Pacific have been blessed by the sacrifices of the men and women who paid the ultimate sacrifice in service of our nation and island. We are forever grateful for their sacrifice and the sacrifices of the families they left behind," stated San Agustin.

The monument will be funded through generous sponsors and led by the Woody Williams Foundation. Woody Williams is a 98-year-old, World War II survivor who stormed Guam’s beaches in Asan during the Liberation of Guam in 1944.

The measure awaits the governor's signature.