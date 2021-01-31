Sen. Jose “Pedo” Terlaje on Friday introduced legislation that would close a loophole in the mandatory minimum sentence for sex offenders.

Bill 45-35 would include criminal sexual conduct convictions from other jurisdictions when considering enhanced sentences for repeat offenders, the senator's office stated in a press release.

Currently, a repeat offender from another state can come to Guam, commit sexual assault, and be considered a first-time offender because the convictions from other jurisdictions are not counted in enhanced sentencing, according to the release.

The legislation would close this loophole and ensure repeat sex offenders spend a minimum of 25 years in prison for first-degree criminal sexual conduct, 15 years in prison for second-degree criminal sexual conduct and 10 years in prison for third-degree criminal sexual conduct before they could even be eligible for parole.

Terlaje also introduced Bill 44-35, which would require that victims be informed before any plea deals are finalized for their perpetrators.

“Victims must always be at the center of our criminal justice system and we must afford them the dignity that was so criminally taken from them,” Terlaje stated.