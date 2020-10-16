Guam senators have recessed their session and will return on Monday when there are several bills waiting for their decision.

Among the bills discussed this week is Bill 151-35, which intends to add a layer of transparency on salary adjustments for employees of autonomous agencies appointed by boards or commissions, by requiring a certificate from a chairperson asserting that the adjustment was adopted in a proper, open and public meeting, as well as other requirements.

The certificate and relevant board resolution must have been submitted to the Legislature for 60 days prior to implementing the adjustment.

Sen. Clynton Ridgell said he introduced the measure as a result of raises for Guam Power Authority and Guam Waterworks Authority officials, which were ultimately deemed illegal. However, it was former Sen. Robert Klitzkie who came up with the idea for the bill, he added.

"Since the bill was introduced a while ago ... we've seen more boards and commissions come about with questionable raises. So I think this is very timely," Ridgell said during the debate Wednesday.

Another measure that's up for a vote would amend the Government Claims Act which covers auto accidents, personal injury, student injury, property damage, negligence, wrongful death and malpractice.

“While there’s no amount of money that can ever replace a life lost or adequately compensate victims and their families for their pain and suffering, Bill 215 gives me reason to believe that claimants and their loved ones can and will be given some form of justice, peace of mind and a sense of closure,” Sen. Telo Taitague has stated.

“I thank my colleagues from both sides of the aisle for recognizing the urgent need to provide more compensation to victims of government negligence. Although I believe the increases that are proposed in Bill 215 are still below levels that should be considered for liability caps, these adjustments represent a good step forward after decades of inaction,” concluded Taitague.

Also waiting for senators' decision is a bill that would establish school-based vaccination programs.

Incumbent senators seeking reelection have less than three weeks to go before the Nov. 3 general election.