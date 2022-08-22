Legislative candidates on abortion access

Abortion access and the debate surrounding it remain at the forefront of national discourse after the U.S. Supreme Court ruling in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization, which overruled decades-old precedent that had established the right to an abortion in the United States.

In deciding Dobbs and determining that there is no constitutional right to abortion, the Supreme Court allowed states to answer the abortion issue themselves, with several now having banned or limited access to the procedure. Other jurisdictions have moved to strengthen or maintain abortion rights and access. Kansas made headlines earlier this month after voters there rejected a proposal that would have amended the state constitution to say there was no right to abortion in the state.

In light of the Dobbs decision and its repercussions, The Guam Daily Post asked two questions of local candidates seeking to become lawmakers in the upcoming Guam Legislature:

What is your position on providing access to abortion services on Guam?

Why should your position be the policy of the island, or if you would prefer to leave the question to voters in the form of an initiative or referendum, why do you feel that way?

The questions were submitted through email and candidates were allowed up to 350 words to respond.

Out of 21 Democrat candidates, ten did not provide responses. One email, for Franklin Meno, was returned undeliverable and the Post was unable to contact the candidate for an alternative email address.

Out of 16 Republican candidates, seven did not provide responses. The Post did not have an email address for candidate David Crisostomo, and was unable to contact the candidate to obtain an email address.

Among the responses, candidates in both the Democratic and Republican parties provided mixed comments as to their positions on abortion, indicating that individual belief, rather than a party rhetoric, guides the issue on Guam.

This is not surprising among Guam candidates.

For example, the Guam Heartbeat Act, legislation modeled after Texas law that bans abortions once a fetal heartbeat is detected, is a bipartisan effort.

While Democratic candidate Amanda Shelton, and Republican candidates Chris Duenas and Frank Blas Jr. did not provide responses to the Post, they are current lawmakers and are co-sponsors of the legislation. Democrat Sen. Telena Nelson introduced the bill, while Republican Sen. Tony Ada is another co-sponsor. Nelson is running for Washington delegate this election, while Ada is seeking office as lieutenant governor, alongside running mate Felix Camacho.

Abortion remains legal on Guam, but there are concerns with access, as the lack of an on-island provider leaves off-island travel or telemedicine as the only alternatives for anyone wanting an abortion.

The Office of the Attorney General currently is fighting a federal lawsuit against Guam's "in-person" consultation mandate for people seeking abortion. The mandate is said to make it impossible to administer medication abortion through telemedicine.

OAG spokeswoman Carlina Charfauros has stated that part of the job of the OAG is to defend Guam law. That includes the "in-person" mandate still in statute.

Below are responses from legislative candidates.

Democratic candidates

1) Tina Muña Barnes:

I’ve been asked this question many times, and each time, my answer has been firm and clear. This issue is too complex to answer with a simple yes or no, or pro-life or pro-choice. I personally chose life, but I also believe no government should have the right to tell women what to do with their own body.



Forty-two years ago, I was in the same predicament many women face but with the support of my family and my priest, I chose life. I continue to be grateful for those who helped me, and I have no regrets with the choice I made. Today, that decision has allowed me to celebrate another birthday of my beloved grandson, Tatum - and two weeks ago, my youngest granddaughter, Kristiana, gave birth to my newest great-grandson, Kade Lance!



There are days when I think about the choice I made, whether choosing life over a full college scholarship and a modeling career was the right decision, but I know I wouldn’t trade my love for my daughter, grandchildren and great grandchildren for anything in the world. I also know that every young woman deserves the right to make that choice. As I continue to live by the spirit of Inafa’Maolek, we shouldn’t interfere with a woman’s choice to bodily autonomy."

2) Therese Terlaje: No response

3) Roy Quinata:

If Elected - I will be sure to protect a women's right to CHOOSE. I believe abortion services should be treated equally to any other medical service we offer on island. Government should not restrict any medical service that will promote the health of its people, including abortion services. Access to affordable quality medical care for all of Guam should be our focus.

Ultimately a referendum is my preferred choice. Better that we allow thousands of voices to decide through their vote, rather than concentrate that consequential decision to fifteen individuals. I further believe that we need to stop bringing religion into the Legislature, our people elect leaders who fight for policies that promote a positive life on Guam, especially in areas of education, health, and public safety.

4) Angela Santos:

I would like to provide safe access to everyone seeking any medical help. That is what I believe, with allowing abortion clinics the opportunity to exist on our island. Premium health care is important for a government to assist our people in their journey of life. Whatever our people may be encountering. We are their support. We need each other in this life to live. To lift one another up. We are each other's crutch. It's the human thing to do.

I believe that my beliefs are just a part of us as a whole unit. I can have children. But I don't intend to. I can have an abortion. But I will never do it. I believe that I do not have the authority to tell anyone what to do with their body. That's just me. I will stand with everyone who believes that it is our body and our choice. I will not support any legislation that prohibits any access to a safe way of receiving health care for a woman's body.

5) Sabina Perez: No response

6) Jonathan Savares: No response

7) Darrel Christopher Barnett: No response

8) William Parkinson:

My name is Will Parkinson. I'm a Filipino-American raised on Guam and you may know me as the son of seven-term senator and former speaker of the Guam Legislature, Don Parkinson and Marina Alkonga Parkinson.

Before getting into politics, I spent nearly a decade as a federal firefighter in the mainland before I answered the call and came home to Guam to be a caretaker for my father and take care of our small family business for another decade.

On the question of abortion, I believe women have the absolute right to decide what is best for them and their body and no one else. Full Stop. Abortion is health care and it should be safe and accessible to all women with the ultimate decision resting on the individual.

My position should be the policy of the land because it is the position that maximizes freedom and safety. I am a devout Catholic and, though it may be my personal belief that we should avoid exercising the option of abortion, I fully recognize this is not everyone's belief and I should not impose my beliefs on anyone else.

By leaving it up to the individual, I am respecting each individual's right to decide that question for themselves. This maximizes the freedom of the individual and by supporting women so that health care is safe and accessible we also maximize the safety and prosperity of women and men whose lives are affected by this question.

Freedom to chose what happens to our bodies is a fundamental right enjoyed by men. The government can't force men to donate a kidney to save another's life, so we shouldn't be forcing women to donate their wombs against their will regardless of where you believe life begins. Women serve the same freedom and respect to choose what happens to their body. I wish to see my position adopted because it is one that respects each individual's freedom the most and I support freedom in all its forms.

9) Joe San Agustin:

I am anti-abortion, but I cannot support any measure that does not allow an exception for victims of incest or rape, or when deemed medically necessary to save a life.

People on both sides of this issue feel very deeply - so I believe voters should have the power to choose in a referendum. Let the democratic process decide the will of the people.

10) Jose Terlaje: No response

11) Alexander Duenas: No response

12) Fred Bordallo:

I support Pro-choice for women.

I believe that women should be legally entitled to have access to any medical services they need with the personal choice which they have the right to make involving their health status inclusive of medical abortion procedures.

I support the right of women to make the choices they desire that involves their health and reproduction without Government intrusion. If other policy makers disagree with my position and proffer legislation in the form of a initiative or referendum that would leave the abortion access question with voters, I would not object to that political process, because I’m confident that the majority of our women voters will choose the pro-choice position that I support.

13) Amanda Shelton: No response

14) John Ananich: No response

15) David Duenas: No response

16) Kelly Marsh-Taitano:

Being a survivor of sexual assault as a child and having friends that have suffered an ectopic pregnancy and other such real life situations helps me understand firsthand that the issue is complex. Such complex issues must be decided upon by the individual, their loved ones, and their health care provider. Those tackling these complex issues need to have safe, accessible options for reproductive health care that is the right choice for them.

I have no issue with the question being placed before voters in the form of an initiative or referendum.

17) Roy Gamboa: No response

18) Dwayne San Nicolas:

Women should have full access to abortion. The choice and decision to have an abortion should rest solely on the each and every individual woman.

My position arises from my belief in individual freedoms most especially when it concerns someone's body. I prefer to deal with the matter in the Legislature rather than a referendum because we are elected by the people to make sound and very well thought out decisions, understanding both consequences and benefits of our actions.

19) Franklin Meno: email returned unable to deliver

20) Armando Dominguez:

If possible, no abortion. I am pro-life.

Leave it to highly expert individuals to decide.

My religious belief is that life is given by God. No one shall abort it.

21) Sarah Nededog:

I was part of the effort to bring the Pro Life Movement to Guam in 1977. My focus then as it is now is to educate girls, women and boys and men about positive relationships, abuse and rape, and making decisions about unplanned and unwanted pregnancies that will forever affect their lives. I have been on both sides of the spectrum and have worked with many who were faced with these very difficult life choices. I do not believe that abortion is the best choice as it also brings with the termination of a life, trauma that is lifelong. I have also known of those who self abort after being found pregnant from a rape or incestuous relationship and have tragically hurt their bodies, minds and souls forever. I have also known those who have had abortions because having a child was not planned when they were in a complex relationship or were having unprotected sex.

There is no easy answer to these critical questions facing our community today. I would entertain legislation that would: (1) educate and identify those who are likely victims of sexual abuse and get the victims and perpetrators in treatment right away; and (2) have steeper penalties for those who have raped children and adults. Pedophilia is a very serious disorder that most do not feel is treatable. Prevention by safeguarding our children and stepping up prevention efforts in our schools and communities is the way forward.

I believe that the choices of our people facing unplanned and unwanted pregnancies is one that reflects their values and their beliefs. Most often they feel that their unplanned or unwanted pregnancy will bring even greater hardship to their lives. The answer must be made by that person with prayfully the guidance of professionals who have counseled them with all the options and the likely results of each possible choice.

A comprehensive educational program should be devised and presented in the schools and communities with a referendum to follow. Our people's voices, from our youth to our elders, should be the guide of our lawmakers' further action.

Republican candidates

1) David Crisostomo: email unknown

2) Jesse Lujan:

I am pro life. I am not opposed to leaving the issue to an initiative or referendum but don't think the Legislature should shy away from the issue. The voters should know where all the candidates stand. I am pro life and other than with exceptions for rape, incest and risk to the mother's life, I think abortion should be illegal on Guam.

3) Thomas Fisher:

The U.S. Supreme Court’s decision in Dobbs v. Jackson doesn’t revoke the right to an abortion in the United States, it ruled that Roe’s constitutional framework was unsound. The Court determined the question was to be decided by the states and territories. That is now the law.

I will never operate as if my position is the only solution to an issue. I believe this to be one of the issues of some of our elected officials - their personal feelings act as the primary guide of the eventual passage or rejection of legislation. It should be about the greater good and the desire of the people.

In this case, SCOTUS (Supreme Court of the United States) put the decision in our hands, and I believe the voices of the people of Guam should be heard through a referendum.

4) Sandra Seau: no response

5) MiChelle Hope Taitano:

I believe there should be no access to abortion services on Guam.

One of God's 10 commandments is: "You shall not murder," Exodus 20:13.

It's God's command, He gave it to us that we may avoid hurting one another. The child in the mother's womb is a human being, why should they be exempt from God's law?

6) Chris Duenas: No response

7) Joaquin Leon Guerrero:

Abortion is a “morality” issue, not a “societal” issue. Pregnancy is a “personal” and a morality issue within the family; not a societal affecting all citizens the way roads, affordable housing, unemployment levels, crime, education, or a pandemic are. And the government is the least qualified entity to regulate morality issues having tried for decades to control alcohol, guns, drugs, gambling, prostitution, interracial marriage, and abortions failing every time.

All Bill 291-36 (the Guam Heartbeat Act), does is prevent women from having access to medically safe abortion services locally. It does nothing to protect the unborn from someone who has the price of a plane ticket to places abortions are legal.

Had the Bill been “serious legislation” with strong grassroots support, it would have been introduced as Bill number 1-36 instead of having a Bill to “Waive Business License Fees for One Year” introduced as first Bill of the 36th Legislative session, and had higher priority than Bills providing menstrual products to female school students, requiring pets to be registered and micro chipped, and banning plastic bags, paper bags, and plastic food containers.

Women know what is best for them when it comes to dealing with the circumstance of their personal situation. I know a woman who had an abortion as a teenager who readily admits she is a better mom for having waited to her mid-twenties and was in a stable relationship before giving birth to a child than she would’ve been as a single teenage mom. I also know several women who struggle in a stress filled poverty lifestyle heavily dependent on welfare programs as a result of becoming a single parent moms in their late teens and early twenties.

Our society is not prepared to provide the level of monetary, emotional, and medical support to eliminate abortion as an option for women.

Had Bill 291-36 been a serious piece of legislation it would’ve just banned abortions outright. It would not have exempted the government, any and all elected or appointed government officials, or government employees from enforcing the law to prevent abortions, instead of turning people into bounty hunters.

8) Frank Blas Jr.: No response

9) Vincent Borja: No response

10) Maryann Silva Taijeron: No response

11) Joanne Brown:

The Attorney General issued an opinion stating that the 1990 law prohibiting abortions on Guam cannot be enforced because it was unconstitutional when it was passed. That said, Guam’s abortion laws do not prohibit access to abortion services, it allows it. A licensed physician simply needs to inform patients of available abortion services and comply with abortion reporting requirements.

Guam law requires an individual abortion report for each abortion performed be completed by the mother’s attending physician. The abortion report is confidential and does not contain the name of the mother involved. However, the name and address of the abortion facility or hospital and a number of other data requirements are public information.

As it stands, abortion is legal on Guam. As a pro-life supporter, I am in favor of tightening up the abortion laws. Unfortunately, Sen. Telena Nelson, the main sponsor of the the Guam Heartbeat Act of 2022, has not acted on advancing the measure forward to be discussed and debated on session floor and before the people of Guam. 12) Telo Taitague: No response 13) Bistra Mendiola:

The abortion conversation is very difficult because of the way the public discussion is locked into: "pro-life" vs. "pro-choice." That’s a very simplified and misleading way to frame a very serious and complex issue. It polarizes both sides to extremes, tending to silence those who can’t identify fully with either option, which is most Americans.

An unborn child is the only reason abortion is, as it should be, an issue of political discussion. No sensible person today believes that one human being should take the life of another because they want to.

First, we must recognize the equality of both positions' moral traditions, accept public discussion, the need for compromise, the need to do everything possible to change the economic and social circumstance leading to the abortion choice, and the need for meaningful counselling of women considering abortion.

Historically, abortion was a popular means of birth control and family planning due to a lack of reliable contraception, and the fact that childbirth was incredibly dangerous. In the 21st century medical procedures have advanced tremendously, options are available, including more effective birth control, better health care, health insurance, and sex education to ensure an unwanted pregnancy does not happen in the first place.

We cannot solve the problem of injustice against women with more injustice. We need better solutions that support women without killing fetuses. With that said, I also recognize the possibility of a grave injustice done to some women if a State fully bans termination of pregnancies resulting due to rape, incest, or when a pregnancy is posing a significant threat to the mother’s life. I can’t wholeheartedly accept a rule of law forcing a woman, or worse, a child, to carry to full term when she did not have any choice in the matter. Extreme approach to the issue of abortion is dangerous and unnecessary in this day and age. I call for a balanced approach to this controversy, a toned-down conversation that will create a truly just Legislation, without undermining the rights of both women and the unborn children.

14) Ian Catling: No response

15) Harvey Egna:

My position is that this important issue should be positioned as a referendum so as the voters of Guam can decide.

16) Shirley A. Mabini Young:

As a potential returning lawmaker in the upcoming Guam Legislature, I will continue to support the education and training of individuals to help them improve their lives professionally and personally. As such, the more pressing question should be about the provisions for support, training and education of individual responsibility and well-being when it comes to growing a family. I believe the act of seeking abortion services is what we all want to avoid, and having the community of Guam work together collectively to address this would be the first step.

As in many states, the community of Guam is divided on this topic. So, a combination of a comprehensive educational and citizen initiative is recommended, especially when making a critical decision on a very personal and important topic.