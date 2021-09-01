The Committee on Ethics and Standards at the Guam Legislature is proceeding with an ethics complaint filed by Joseph F. Cruz against Sen. Telo Taitague, according to committee Chairman Frank Blas Jr. But to move forward, the committee first needs to hire legal counsel.

A resolution has been introduced by the Committee on Rules to allocate $15,000 from central operations funding to contract an attorney for the ethics committee.

Committee on Rules acting Chairwoman Amanda Shelton said she introduced the resolution to address a request from Blas.

"On Aug. 27, 2021, the Committee on Rules received a letter from Sen. Frank Blas Jr., chairman of the Committee on Ethics and Standards, requesting the procurement of legal counsel," Shelton stated. "In accordance with Rule 5 of the Rules of Procedure for the Committee on Ethics and Standards, the Committee on Rules is to provide funding for such services, and must do so through a resolution adopted by the Committee on Rules. On the same day, I introduced a resolution, as acting chair of the Committee on Rules, to address such request."

Blas said the ethics committee unanimously determined they will need legal services to move forward with the Taitague case. The Committee on Rules resolution states that the Legislature's counsel serves all senators, and having that person fill the role of the ethics committee legal counsel as well may present a conflict of interest.

"Legislative legal counsel has indicated to us that there is a conflict in her being able to provide us that legal guidance that we need, and that we're going to need the services of legal counsel outside of her," Blas said.

Cruz's complaint against Taitague involved her time in the administration of Gov. Eddie Calvo, several years ago.

The allegations include her receipt of a high-end purse from a vendor meant for an employee raffle, described as a "kickback" by the complainant, and that she entered into a contract with the objective of creating campaign advertisements at taxpayer expense, among others.

Taitague called the allegations baseless.

Earlier complaint

Blas said the case currently before the ethics committee is one case – the complaint from Cruz – but this isn't the only complaint against Taitague.

Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority Executive Director Ray Topasna also submitted a complaint in mid-June. Topasna claimed Taitague made defamatory remarks during a confirmation hearing in May. The senator had made note of a federal lawsuit Topasna filed against certain GHURA board members.

That complaint was dismissed by the ethics committee but Topasna filed another complaint in April, after Cruz submitted his complaint, asking the Legislature to perform a concurrent investigation into whether Taitague committed a second violation of the standard operating procedures for public hearings.

Topasna said Taitague committed the violation when she had to be muted during a GHURA informational hearing in September 2020.

"I initially filed an ethics complaint back in June 19, 2020, against the senator for violating the Guam Legislature's SOP for Virtual Public Hearings. Unfortunately, not much was done," Topasna stated to The Guam Daily Post. "At a Sept. 28, 2020, informational hearing, the senator once again, perhaps intentionally, violated the SOPs. Her actions resulted in her being muted and prevented from participating at the hearing by the oversight chairman. As Cabinet members, we are expected to conduct ourselves professionally and speak factually at these hearings. We should expect the same from our elected officials. No member of the Guam Legislature should be allowed to use these hearings as a platform to launch personal attacks."