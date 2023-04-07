Sen. Chris Barnett said he will be scheduling a hearing with the Guam Department of Education this month to discuss policies and protocols in light of incidents of sexual assault and abuse at schools.

The announcement comes after Sens. Joanne Brown and Telo Taitague expressed deep concerns over reports of sex crimes involving students.

The senators made note of a recent case implicating Upi Elementary School teacher Miles Reyes Washington, who is accused of sexually assaulting four male students. Initially, the parents of three of the students filed reports that Washington touched their children inappropriately, but investigations led to the discovery of a fourth boy who filed a complaint in 2018.

"Not only are we concerned about the media reports on child sex-related crimes in our schools, but we are also concerned about the possibility of these same crimes not being reported or underreported by the victims," Brown and Taitague stated in a joint letter to Barnett, who leads the legislative committee overseeing education and public safety.

The senators recalled two other cases at Upi Elementary, in which students were sexually abused, harassed or assaulted, adding that they were very concerned about the "scale of sexual violence, sexual harassment, and child abuse" in Guam schools, even if those incidents are from a single elementary school over the past few years.

Brown and Taitague demanded that an oversight hearing be held regarding the "policy, protocols, procedures and vetting of individuals working with our children."

Barnett did not specify the type of hearing he would hold in response to his colleagues' request, although he has spoken to GDOE about the department's policies and protocols related to sexual assault and abuse inside and outside of the school setting. Barnett said those policies seemed "pretty standard," but added that if there is room for improvement to ensure students and schools are safe, then he is "committed to finding those improvements."

Not initially investigated by police

Barnett also said he spoke to Guam Police Department Chief Stephen Ignacio regarding incidents at Upi Elementary, and was told that the 2018 compliant against Washington was not initially investigated by police.

That complaint would have come before Ignacio became head of the department in 2019.

"GDOE had forwarded the complaint to GPD after it was received in 2018," Barnett said. "Five years later, similar allegations are being made against Washington, involving three more victims. It is disappointing and disgusting to know that an investigation into the initial complaint could have prevented any further abuse and assault from happening."

He added that failing to follow up and investigate complaints is failing children on Guam and their families, particularly because it takes courage for victims to come forward in the first place.

"I agree with my colleagues," Barnett stated. "Child predators and abusers should never work in our schools, and that's why anyone convicted of a sex crime is barred from being hired into the Government of Guam. That is a good way to protect our people and weed out undesirables. Sometimes sick child predators escape the attention of law enforcement, and that is why we must act urgently to address complaints of this nature when we receive them."