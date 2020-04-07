In a press briefing Monday, Speaker Tina Muña Barnes was asked: When will local senators meet to discuss and enact pressing legislation on COVID-19 issues?

Will it be soon? In a week? In weeks?

The speaker did not commit to a time frame.

Barnes said something along the lines of: As soon as the Legislature can work out the logistics of conducting such a meeting.

Ok, so if island schools and private workplaces can establish remote-working, and if family members and friends can continue to stay in touch with each other through video conferencing applications, why can't the Legislature?

The answer could be there is no willingness to do so even in this crisis.

If the legislative leadership wants all senators to meet, it's possible. It's possible to meet remotely, and it's possible for them to meet even in the yard of the Guam Congress Building, 6 feet apart between each senator. They can be creative on how to talk with each other.

But it has become apparent that it's not a question of how the senators are supposed to meet.

The problem is the legislative leadership just didn't want to meet – Not last week, not last weekend and not as of press time Monday.

What's holding them back is not really clear to the public. But we do know when it comes to previous, less life-threatening issues, the senators were quick to meet, especially when it comes to raising taxes.

People are going hungry. Our COVID-19 death toll could go up dramatically.

The governor said Monday afternoon she has not heard from the legislative leadership on when they would meet.

The governor has proposed further measures to stop the spread of COVID-19. Guam's death toll could reach 700 or higher if more drastic measures aren't in place soon, according to the governor's physicians advisory group.

The senators would need to sanction the governor's plan, via the passage of legislation, to impose even more stringent rules on social distancing. The governor has proposed giving police and the Guam National Guard the authority to establish road checkpoints, among other plans. Vice Speaker Telena Nelson and Sen. Amanda Shelton have proposed an expanded curfew covering all adults – not just minors.

Even the speaker herself has proposed cash fines and jail time for social distancing violators.

The governor needs legislative sanction to enforce these prevention efforts.

In addition, there are various proposals – and some of them have been pending for more than a week now – to provide urgent assistance to displaced workers. The private sector employees on Guam have been waiting for this.

Federal economic relief will be here, but it could take weeks.

Guam households that are not getting paychecks now don't have three weeks to wait.

But for some reason, these measures are held up via the lack of the legislative leadership's willingness to conduct session.

It's disheartening.