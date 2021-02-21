Legislative staffing costs up slightly from January

The total salary costs for the 36th Guam Legislature, including the senators, staff for their individual offices and central office staff is about $6.74 million, according to the staffing pattern as of Feb. 13.

That's slightly higher than the $6.69 million from the first quarter of fiscal year 2021, which was the last fiscal quarter before the new Legislature came into office.

The February figures are also slightly higher than the staffing pattern as of Jan. 4, the day the 36th Legislature was inaugurated. However, they are essentially the same as staffing costs in the fourth quarter of fiscal 2020.

The three offices with the highest total costs this round were those of Speaker Therese Terlaje, Sen. Joe San Agustin and Vice Speaker Tina Rose Muña Barnes. These offices each exceeded $300,000 in total compensation, including benefits. The speaker's office reached nearly $400,000.

Staffing costs for other senators hovered around $250,000 or around $150,000. Sen. Clynton Ridgell's office nearly reached $300,000 with its total compensation of around $294,000. The office of Sen. Joanne Brown paid the least at just $37,000 in total for one employee - an office manager.

All senators are paid about $55,307 in gross pay, with the exception of the speaker, who earns about $60,860. But benefits bump up total compensation for most lawmakers to around $70,000 or higher, which is still lower than some of the highest paid staff in their legislative offices.

Compensation for central operations staff costs about $2 million in total while the Office of Finance and Budget adds another $410,000.

Carlo Branch, the executive director of the Guam Legislature, said individual senators determine the salaries of their staff based on experience and qualification, at their sole discretion, "just like their counterparts at the Office of the Governor."

The chairwoman of the Committee on Rules, currently the vice speaker, does the same for the Legislature's executive management, which includes Branch, he said.

Legislative officers, who are part of the central office staff, are paid based on their classification. The Committee on Appropriations chair, who is currently San Agustin, determines salaries for staff in the Office of Finance and Budget.

Branch said he has served in the Legislature in recent years when the budget was as high as $8 million. He said the current budget is a significant reduction based on his memory.

"I think what it demonstrates is that both majority and minority staff are doing what they can in lean times to take a cut. I know the Legislature took a cut against its prior year appropriations ... and I know that in prior years, under different leadership, we were as high as about $8 million, same as Adelup. So I think both branches, when you look at least in the last decade, have taken significant cuts. And that's well within the pleasure of the body if they determine to do so," Branch said.