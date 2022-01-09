Legislature avoids losing both its lawyers

Lawmakers are currently looking for a new attorney.

The Guam Legislature’s previous legal counsel has left her post, Speaker Therese Terlaje confirmed for The Guam Daily Post.

“I thank Attorney (Ana) Won Pat Borja for excellent service to the Guam Legislature and to the people of Guam and wish her the best in her future endeavors,” Terlaje stated in response to inquiries on the employment status of the legislature’s attorneys, including Won Pat Borja, following unconfirmed reports of resignations.

Won Pat Borja was unanimously selected to serve as the Legislature’s legal counsel in 2019, and was tapped to continue in that role when the 36th Guam Legislature convened for the first time in January 2021.

Terlaje doesn’t anticipate the departure will have any effect on the next legislative session.

“Our legal bureau continues its work with assistant legislative counsel, who will stay until the end of January, and I fully expect our session to proceed as planned on Jan. 21,” she said.

But lawmakers were facing losing their assistant counsel sooner than that, according to a resignation message sent from that employee, Stacy Salas.

“Although I have enjoyed working here, I believe the time has come for me to specialize in a specific field of law and begin litigating or engaging in trial advocacy. Accordingly, I humbly submit this notice of my resignation from my position in the Legal Bureau and propose that my last day of work be January 5, 2022,” Salas wrote.

The Post obtained the message from multiple legislative sources, who asked not to be identified because the resignation was forwarded to them, not sent directly by Salas.

Terlaje did not disclose what transpired between the resignation and her statement confirming Salas would stay through the end of the month.

Meanwhile, a search for a new attorney is ongoing.

“A new Legislative Counsel will be hired to lead the Legal Bureau for the remainder of the legislative term, which ends on January 1, 2023. Filling of the Legislative Counsel Attaché is subject to a majority vote of the members of the Legislature,” Terlaje stated.