Legislature continues with session as 35th comes to a close

While lawmakers passed 14 bills and overrode the veto of one bill Thursday night, they were back in session Friday to discuss several other measures, beginning with legislation updating Guam's animal cruelty laws.

The Protecting Animal Welfare and Safety, or PAWS, Act, Bill 185-35, focuses on three key areas, according to Sen. Sabina Perez, a sponsor of the bill. Nine other lawmakers have attached their names to the measure.

The bill defines and prohibits different forms of animal cruelty, details activities that occur before trial, as well as what happens afterward, such as sentencing provisions, restitution and civil actions, Perez said.

Aggravated animal abuse is considered a second-degree felony under the PAWS Act and carries the highest penalty in the bill, according to Perez. This will apply to the "most heinous" actions, such as torture of an animal or pre-meditated killing of an animal with ill intent, she said.

The bill also criminalizes sexual acts with animals or animal carcasses. The sexual assault of an animal would be a third-degree felony under Bill 185. Guam has the "dubious distinction" of being one of the few places in the world where bestiality is currently legal, Perez said.

"This is no laughing matter. Studies show over 50% of animal sex offenders have a criminal history involving sexual abuse of children, possession of child pornography and domestic violence," she said.

Bill 185 prohibits animal fighting but does create exemptions for cockfighting as authorized by law.

During session, Sen. Jose Terlaje, a sponsor of Bill 185, submitted an amendment that would recognize cockfighting as a cultural practice.

"Nothing herein shall be interpreted to criminalize, punish or prevent cockfighting as a cultural practice under the laws of Guam," the amendment stated.

No one objected to the amendment's inclusion.

The PAWS Act is also known as Pugua's Law, named after the 2-year-old pet dog who was shot and killed in 2018. The bill was placed into the voting file Friday.

Lawmakers also discussed and placed into the voting file a bill that would recognize the second day of September as Ha'ånen I Manmanachu Siha Put I Taotao Tåno' to recognize CHamorus and other members of the community who have advocated for Guam's people.

Another measure discussed was Bill 301-35, which authorizes tax credits in exchange for help acquiring medical equipment for Guam Memorial Hospital. Credits would be capped at $5 million over five years, with no more than $1 million credited each year.

There was some concern about how the bill might affect tax revenues.

However, Sen. Therese Terlaje, who chairs the committee on health, said she supported the bill because a prior initiative did not yield the funding intended for the hospital.

"So this is kind of another way to ensure they're going to get what they need. ... If it has implications on the government spending side, then I hate to say it, but so be it," Therese Terlaje said.

Bill 301 was also placed into the voting file.