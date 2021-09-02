With 11 votes in favor and three against, lawmakers have voted to pass the fiscal year 2022 budget bill.

This legislation, which will go to the governor's desk for approval or tweaks, projects that GovGuam will have $937 million to spend in the budget year that begins on Oct. 1.

Speaker Therese Terlaje and Sens. Tony Ada, Frank Blas Jr., Chris Duenas, James Moylan, Telena Nelson, Sabina Perez, Clynton Ridgell, Joe San Agustin, Amanda Shelton and Jose Terlaje voted for the bill.

Sens. Joanne Brown, Telo Taitague and Mary Torres voted against the bill. Vice Speaker Tina Muña Barnes was excused.

Torres voted against the budget bill after her proposal for pay raises for nurses was rejected.

Brown previously raised concerns that the local government's spending plan does not reflect the downturn in the tourism industry, which has caused job losses and has been the main economic engine for the island.

Taitague opposed what she called a move by "enough senators ... to raid money meant for tax refunds."

The budget bill sets $623.5 million as the General Fund amount available for appropriation for the fiscal year, minus tax refunds and other obligations, while $198.5 million is to be the special fund amount. Lawmakers set Businesses Privilege Tax revenues to just below $239 million, which is in line with the conservative estimate from the Office of Finance and Budget.

Business tax revenue projections $47M apart

Part of the early discussion on the budget involved how much in business privilege tax revenues should be projected for the year. Lester Carlson, the director of the Bureau of Budget and Management Research, believed $280 million or $285 million was achievable but OFB Director Stephen Guerrero was more cautious, citing the end of federal Pandemic Unemployment Assistance in September and the lagging tourism industry as reasons for their lower estimate.

Guerrero's office recommended a $238 million projection for business privilege tax collections this coming budget year, and that's $47 million less than the administration's estimate.

The bill includes a gross provision for tax refunds set at $140 million. Unlike prior budgets, the fiscal 2022 budget accounts for anticipated federal reimbursements of tax credits. About $55.8 million in anticipated Earned Income Tax Credit reimbursements is identified but most of that will either be set aside for a new Guam Memorial Hospital facility or reserved for a new prison facility.

The initial version of the budget bill dedicated $74 million in General Fund revenue toward tax refunds but the final version reduced the amount to about $67.9 million. However, the fiscal 2022 budget bill also includes provisions that increase the appropriation for tax refunds in fiscal 2021 in light of projected excess revenues for that year. Moreover, another provision in the fiscal 2022 budget sets aside 70% of any excess in fiscal 2021 and 2022 into a tax refund trust fund. The remaining balance of anticipated EITC reimbursements will go to that trust fund as well.

Public Health, GMH to rely partly on federal funds

The Department of Public Health and Social Services was appropriated a little less for the upcoming fiscal year than in fiscal 2021 - about $50 million compared to about $53.8 million - but the agency said earlier that it hoped to make up shortfalls with American Rescue Plan money.

The Guam Memorial Hospital Authority was granted a General Fund appropriation of just $3.5 million compared to the $8.2 million it was granted in fiscal 2021, as well as a reduction in the Pharmaceutical Fund appropriation and no appropriation from the Healthy Futures Fund, but the hospital also has a continuing appropriation for any unspent funds from last year. GMHA is also looking toward federal funding for fiscal 2022.

iLearn, Guahan Academy and Science is Fun and Awesome Learning Academy charter schools were granted higher student enrollment numbers in fiscal 2022. Each charter school receives government funding based on their population, not to exceed a student cap. iLearn was given a 740 student cap and Guahan received a 765 student cap, while SIFA has a cap of 350 students. The enrollment cap for Career Tech High Academy Charter School was reduced down to 70 students from 100 in the fiscal 2021 budget law.

Salary increments, merit bonuses at GDOE

The Guam Department of Education received about $204 million for fiscal 2022, about $2 million less than in fiscal 2021. Amendments were passed during the session that allocate $1 million for GDOE salary increments and $3.1 million for GDOE merit bonuses.

There are also a number of riders to the budget bill, including a prohibition on first-class and business class travel, as well as pay studies.

One last-minute amendment passed Tuesday night would allow the Guam Department of Labor to hire temporary employees, namely customer service representatives. The Labor Department's H-2B visa program, which allows foreign workers to work on Guam temporarily, is expanding exponentially and they need additional help, according to Sen. Sabina Perez, who introduced the amendment. Another was an amendment from Sen. Telo Taitague, which requires a report summarizing the allocation of American Rescue Plan funds.

"We've been asking what funds are being appropriated to what agencies. This would have been very helpful for us before we started the budget," Taitague said, adding that the Legislature cannot rely on media reports to learn where ARP funds are going.