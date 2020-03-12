A bill to prevent price gouging during a state of emergency or epidemic received unanimous support during legislative session Wednesday.

Bill 208-35, introduced by Speaker Tina Muña Barnes and Sen. Joe S. San Agustin, was crafted in response to the recent dengue crisis on Guam.

The Office of the Speaker received multiple calls from concerned residents that the cost of mosquito repellents had increased, the speaker's office stated.

Adding to concerns is the global coronavirus outbreak and the daily rise in confirmed cases, which is driving a rush on hand sanitizers, face masks and rubbing alcohol.

'Evolving threats'

"As our island continues to deal with evolving threats to our community's health, safety, and general welfare, Bill 208-35 (COR) places measures to protect and not capitalize on circumstances facing our island," the release stated.

"As we face new threats to our island, I felt that it was time to include evolving threats as a trigger for Guam's price gouging laws," the speaker stated. "Now with the coronavirus pandemic, we look at our region where there have been reports of price gouging for masks and hand sanitizers around the globe. This measure would serve as a catch-all, so that all our island residents can protect their loved ones."