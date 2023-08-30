The administration's intent to move the government of Guam health plan over to a self-insured scheme will be up for debate, with lawmakers set to discuss a potential stall to the move during the current legislative session.

Republican Minority Leader Sen. Frank Blas Jr. successfully placed his Bill 154-37 onto the legislative session agenda Monday, which will require GovGuam's current health insurance contract to be extended through to the end of fiscal year 2024.

With the plan set to kick in Oct. 1, the senator has argued that more information is needed before self-insurance takes effect, including details about whether the government can afford the health plan and how much it will cost employees and retirees.

Blas, outside of being a senator, runs an insurance firm. Frank Blas & Associates Inc. does not provide health insurance or have any connection to health insurance sales, the senator told The Guam Daily Post.

Instead of paying a private company to provide health coverage, self-insurance will see GovGuam itself collecting premiums and paying out claims, with a third-party contractor handling transactions. The Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration has argued it will cut costs for the government and policyholders, given GovGuam will not have to turn a profit the way insurance companies typically do.

However, some policyholders, including some employees and retirees currently covered by TakeCare Insurance Co., will pay another $1,300 a year under the self-insurance scheme. Adelup has stated that the increase for TakeCare customers is less than what would otherwise have taken effect, but a full rate schedule was not yet available as of Tuesday.

Adelup spokesperson Krystal Paco-San Agustin said Monday evening that the rate schedule was being finalized, and that it would be provided once complete.

As for the Legislature, Blas' Bill 154 will be entertained once lawmakers wrap up debate on the upcoming budget act – which must be sent to Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero by Aug. 31.

Placement of the bill on the legislative agenda was initially stalled by concerns from minority whip Sen. Telo Taitague. She took issue with the fact that a committee report detailing the testimony on the bill was not yet uploaded to the Legislature's website for the public to read as of Monday.

Committee on Rules chairman Sen. Chris Barnett said the report would be posted by lunchtime Monday. At press time, it was available online.

Bill 154 received enough support to overcome the objection from Taitague.