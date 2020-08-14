The Guam Legislature has referred the fiscal year 2021 budget bill to the Committee on General Government Operations, Appropriation and Housing so that virtual discussions can take place. A date isn't set, but Speaker Tina Muña Barnes, who made the motion, directed the committee to begin as soon as possible and the public shall be notified of the committee's convening at least 48 hours in advance.

This virtual hearing will allow lawmakers to discuss the budget bill, but a vote on the measure will have to be done in person, during session. The budget bill must pass by the end of August.

Lawmakers recessed session on Thursday, and a 24-hour advance notice will be provided on when session will resume.

Businesses call for tax relief

While the Legislature briefly engaged in session Thursday to move through the necessary procedural motions, the Guam Congress Building had been closed earlier that morning due to a legislative staffer testing positive for COVID-19.

"What's clear is it is not safe to hold an in-person session today," Phil Leon Guerrero, senior policy adviser to Sen. Régine Biscoe Lee, said Tuesday morning.

As the Legislature settles into this sudden shift in setting, Guam businesses are urging lawmakers to take a "holistic approach" in the budgeting process and include relief for the private sector in the legislation.

"For several months and again in recent weeks we have recommended reducing the business privilege tax as well as placing a moratorium on the tax increase that was approved in 2019 on those property improvements exceeding $1 (million)," stated an Aug. 13 letter from the Guam Chamber of Commerce to Sen. Joe San Agustin, who leads the appropriations committee. The letter was also sent to all senators.

"Our tourism industry is facing a disaster and our hotels are experiencing 0% occupancy rates; thus, tax relief options need to be placed on the table," it added.

The Chamber noted these relief options must equate to a reduction in government programs and services, and the Chamber will leave that matter to the Legislature. "The reality" is that private businesses largely pay into the taxes that support these public expenditures, the Chamber stated.

"The statement 'we are all in this together' could not be said at a more appropriate time," the Chamber letter added. "What we request is that the Legislature not create two classes of island residents, where only those working in the government of Guam are prioritized when it comes to actions by the Legislature."

Legislative discussions on the budget bill have been revolving around revenues for next fiscal year in light of the pandemic.