Legislature to submit brief on Supreme Court case involving local abortion ban

The Guam Legislature's Committee on Rules has adopted Resolution 54-37, accepting the invitation to comment on the enforceability and validity of Public Law 20-134, a case currently before the Supreme Court of Guam.

Attorney Mike Phillips was hired to represent the Legislature. The resolution states that no more than $12,500 may be expended for this case. Anything above that would need approval by Rules Committee resolution.

P.L. 20-134 is the controversial abortion ban enacted more than 30 years ago, but found unconstitutional at the time and placed under an injunction.

Attorney General Douglas Moylan is now seeking to undo the injunction at the District Court of Guam, spurred on by last year's U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning decades-old case law protecting abortion as a constitutional right.

At the Guam Supreme Court, Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, a proponent of abortion rights, filed a request for declaratory judgement, asking whether the ban is void forever and cannot be revived, whether the Legislature acted beyond its authority in passing the law, and to the extent that the ban is not void or unenforceable, whether it was repealed by implication through subsequent laws on abortion.

The Supreme Court invited amicus, or friend of the court, briefs from the public on the last two questions - Resolution 54 states that the Guam Supreme Court declined to answer the first question, as the District Court would provide an answer.

The Legislature will be responding to the second question, whether the Organic Act authorized lawmakers in 1990 to pass P.L. 20-134.

Conflicting opinions

Last year's legal opinion from former AG Leevin Camacho determined that the 20th Guam Legislature exceeded its power under the Organic Act because the ban blatantly violated applicable U.S. laws at the time. Camacho referred to the case law established by the now-overturned Roe v. Wade U.S. Supreme Court decision and provisions of the Organic Act extending constitutional protections that formed the basis of that decision.

Because the Legislature did not have the power to pass P.L. 20-134, the ban was void from the beginning, Camacho wrote in his opinion.

Moylan was critical of the way Camacho addressed the matter, stating that his predecessor "wrongly" treated the opinion as having the force of law and ignored the recent U.S. Supreme Court decision overturning prior case law.

Resolution 54 passed Thursday. Rules Committee resolutions regarding the business of the Legislature, including litigation involving the Legislature, are adopted by a vote of at least seven members at a committee meeting.

While the resolution eventually passed without objection, there was an initial objection raised by Sen. Chris Duenas, related to the potential contents of the Legislature's brief.

The resolution requires that a draft of the brief must be submitted to the Rules Committee for review and approval at least 48 hours before it is to be filed at the Supreme Court of Guam. Committee approval or recommendations should come at least 24 hours before the brief is due. The Legislature has until March 31 to file the document.

Duenas wanted to be able to vote on the brief if there were any concerns with its contents, believing that the matter involved the issue of abortion, as that is what the ban is about. But Sen. Chris Barnett, the chairman of the Rules Committee, said the committee's focus was simply about the Legislature's ability to pass laws.

After hearing further inquiries from other lawmakers to clarify that the Legislature's brief would address only the Legislature's authority to pass law, Duenas withdrew his objection, but said he would raise concerns if he saw an issue with the brief and would call for a vote on the matter.

'Defend the institution'

The Committee on Rules issued a statement in a press release after the resolution was adopted.

"I am glad my colleagues agree that an issue as serious as this mandates our response and is addressed by the Legislature," Barnett said in the release.

Barnett added that he believed local leaders who participated in a historic walkout in 1949 "deserve our respect and, as senators, we defend the institution they fought so hard to obtain."

The 1949 walkout by the Guam Congress occurred in protest against the U.S. naval government at the time, and was eventually followed by the passage of the Organic Act of Guam, which gave the island its current form of elected government.