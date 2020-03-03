Legislature urged to act with 'haste' on judge appointment

Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero has called on the Legislature to act with "all due haste" in moving forward her appointment of Dana A. Gutierrez to the position of judge of the Superior Court of Guam.

Gutierrez was appointed to fill the position of an eighth judge on Nov. 21, 2019, and her nomination remains with the legislative committee on health chaired by Sen. Therese Terlaje.

The governor, in a letter to Speaker Tina Muña Barnes, said it was vital that the Judiciary of Guam receive the full complement of judicial officers that it requires to fulfill its obligations.

Sen. Terlaje said the legislative committee on justice contracts out for background investigations of all judicial nominees and magistrate nominees.

"This is part of the process," said Sen. Terlaje. "It's still undergoing the investigation."

Terlaje said she expects the investigation to be completed and a confirmation hearing to be held this month.

"We don't anticipate any delays with the process," the senator added. "We hope that this will be concluded smoothly."

The need for an eighth Superior Court of Guam judge was first certified in 2016 and reiterated in Judicial Council resolutions in 2018 and 2019.

The governor has asked the Legislature to have Gutierrez take the trial court position recently left vacant by Judge Michael Bordallo, who took the federal magistrate judgeship.

"I understand that the importance of the job of Superior Court judge requires us to give due diligence to the study of the appointee's character and fitness," the governor wrote. "I am also confident that after its review, the Legislature will find it appropriate for Gutierrez to take the Superior Court bench."

Leon Guerrero also stated she will be forwarding another appointment to fill the eighth judge position requested by the Judiciary.