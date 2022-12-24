Legislature warns about social media scam using official seal

The Guam Legislature is warning against fraudulent activity on social media using its official seal.

"Please be aware that the Guam Legislature does not participate in any social media activity related to contests or giveaways, nor will the Guam Legislature seek your personal information via social media," the Legislature's Management Information Systems Department stated in a press release.

"We are working with the proper authorities to deter these activities and appreciate your cooperation and understanding."

Carlo Branch, executive director of the Guam Legislature, said the legislative branch was contacted recently by Guam Homeland Security and the Mariana Regional Fusion Center about a potential phishing scam that had been circulating, which utilized the Legislature's seal and the logo of another organization. The scam tries to convince WhatsApp users that their account selection for a promotional program was legitimate and urges users to follow through with directions to claim winnings.

"With respect to who might be responsible, ... I don't have any information that I can share at the moment, but we're working closely with (Guam Homeland Security) and they're going to keep us updated as the information arrives," Branch said.

The Legislature urged the public to inform GHS and the Fusion Center, at 671-475-0400, of any fraudulent activity involving the Guam Legislature.

Suspicious messages

On Dec. 9, GHS and the Office of Civil Defense issued a release stating that they, along with the Fusion Center, continue to receive reports of local telephone numbers receiving suspicious messages from local, domestic and unusual or unexpected international area codes, as well as local numbers receiving phishing scams.

"The suspicious messengers, callers or forwarded messages may act under the guise of multiple separate scams to include, but not limited to: clicking a link to receive money for answering a questionnaire; program assistance for paying for medical bills; claims that you have won a lottery or sweepstake and they need personal or financial information to confirm; claims that your social security number has been 'flagged' and they need to get personal information to confirm; claims offering to lower credit card interest rates, debt relief or credit repairs; claims offering to help start a business by offering business investments; or claims requesting donations for charity with requests for personal or financial information," the release stated.

It added that not all calls or messages from unusual numbers should be considered suspect.

"To avoid missing important calls, familiarize yourself with numbers important to you and your household, such as insurance agencies or others that you regularly deal with. If you receive calls or strange messages from an international or unusual number, do not be tempted to call back or return the message and block the number, if possible," the release added.