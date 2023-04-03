Leon Guerrero leads UOG Press

Victoria-Lola Leon Guerrero is now officially leading the University of Guam Press as its first director of publishing, the university announced in a press release.

“As the director of publishing, I hope to continue to establish UOG Press as our region’s premier publishing house dedicated to producing books and resources that capture the unique voices, groundbreaking research, historical perspectives and cultural values and traditions of the peoples of Micronesia,” Leon Guerrero said. “It has been incredible to witness the many ways our books have transformed local classrooms and community spaces and inspired young people to express themselves and tell their own stories. I am excited to read the future publications that will spark from these efforts.”

Leon Guerrero holds over 20 years of experience as a published author, professional editor, educator and community organizer. She earned a Master of Fine Arts in Creative Writing from Mills College and a Bachelor of Arts in Politics from the University of San Francisco, UOG stated in the release.

She has worked at UOG for more than 10 years, starting in 2009 as an instructor of English composition. She also has taught creative writing and women and gender studies courses at the University.

In 2015, Leon Guerrero was hired as a program coordinator tasked with reviving the university’s publishing house, UOG Press.

Since then, UOG stated in the release, she has led the publishing of over 55 texts within three major imprints; increased accessibility to literature throughout communities in Micronesia, selling over 40,000 volumes of books; established regional and national partnerships with other academic institutions including the Northern Marianas College and New York University Press and garnered grants and contracts to support various publishing efforts.

Recognizing the growth and success of the press, UOG created a director of publishing position in December 2021 and Leon Guerrero was appointed interim director while UOG conducted a hiring search. She applied and was selected for the position in December 2022, the university stated in the release.

Prestigious residency program

While much of Leon Guerrero’s work has centered on creating opportunities within the community, she also has been successful at establishing the press’ national reputation. Last year, UOG Press became an affiliate member of the Association of University Presses and Leon Guerrero was recently accepted for a press director residency program, through which she will spend two weeks shadowing and learning from the directors of Princeton University Press, New York University Press and Fordham University Press, UOG said in the release.

“This is an incredible opportunity to gain firsthand experience at a variety of university presses and learn from their best practices and publishing approaches,” Leon Guerrero said. “It will also allow me to promote the work of UOG Press. I will gain mentorship and hope to bring back what I learn to continue to expand what is possible here.”