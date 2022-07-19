Senatorial candidate Joaquin “Ken” Leon-Guerrero has responded to Guam Election Commission Executive Director Maria Pangelinan, who wrote to him concerning voter initiatives he is working to put on 2022 election ballots.

The letter, dated July 5, outlines the six voter initiatives filed by Leon-Guerrero as a private citizen. GEC stated that Leon-Guerrero’s initiatives No. 2 and No. 4 are contrary to the Organic Act of Guam.

Initiative No. 2 proposes a part-time legislature, and No. 4 proposes "The Corrupt Practices Act" - which seeks to allow taxpayers to sue the government and elected or appointed officials in both their professional and personal capacities if they violate laws or regulations, according to Post files.

Guam's Organic Act is the federal law that acts in place of a constitution for the island.

Pangelinan, regarding voter initiative No. 2, wrote, “the Organic Act vests the Guam Legislature with the discretion to determine the length of each regular session.” She continued, “If your proposed measure were enacted, it would divest the Guam Legislature with this discretion, which would be contrary to the Organic Act.”

Leon-Guerrero, in his response, stressed that the initiative process is the tool provided to citizens that allows non-senators to create laws.

The Organic Act, according to Leon-Guerrero, “does not specify that only elected representatives may pass a law.”

He continued, “This initiative if passed shall have the same force as if passed by elected members of the Legislature as specified in the Voter Initiative Process laws that are part of both the Organic Act and the Guam Code Annotated.”

Regarding voter initiative No. 4, the “Corrupt Practices Act,” Leon-Guerrero said the initiative “allows citizens to hold elected and appointed officials, government employees, and members of boards and commission accountable for violations of law, rule, regulations, and standard operating procedures — not Government of Guam.”

The initiative “does not violate the Organic Act of Guam," he wrote.

“I disagree with the GEC assertion that Voter Initiative #2 and #4 are contrary to the Organic Act of Guam. It is not for the GEC to determine if an initiative is legal or not. That is the jurisdiction of the courts,” said Leon-Guerrero.

For initiative No. 1, GEC said if enacted, candidates that are members of recognized parties would still be subject to a primary election vote requirement. GEC requested Leon-Guerrero revise his submission and identify how his proposal “does not discriminate against candidates from recognized parties.”

Leon-Guerrero responded, that current laws "discriminate" against candidates not running as Democrats or Republicans, because it requires them "to obtain two and half times as many votes as a political party candidate.”

Under Leon-Guerrero’s initiative, “all candidates would have a choice to campaign in a Primary Election as a political party candidate and meet the vote thresholds party candidates must achieve to obtain a spot on the General Election Ballot.”

GEC’s comments on initiative No. 3, which proposes to increase the number of senators from 15 to 21, reminded Leon-Guerrero that voters passed a law to reduce the number to 15 senators in 1996.

“The people changed the number of legislators once, and now the people have had sufficient time to view the outcome of that change," Leon-Guerrero said.

He suggests the people may decide that a smaller legislature is “in the best interests of the citizens and voters." According to the Leon-Guerrero, the initiative seeks to reverse the 1996 action.

On voter initiative No. 5, regarding an elected public prosecutor, GEC noted local law "prescribes that the Attorney General serves as public prosecutor.”

But Leon-Guerrero, defending the initiative, cited a "feeling in the community" that the elected attorney general "has failed."

This initiative, Leon-Guerrero said, seeks to create an elected public prosecutor and to eliminate the law for an elected attorney general.

If enacted by voters as submitted, the attorney general would revert back to being an appointed position by the governor.

Leon-Guerrero wrote that the office for his proposed elected public prosecutor will be “separate from the Office of the Attorney General and (will have) a separate budget from the Office of the Attorney General.”

Finally, voter initiative No. 6 proposes an empowered public auditor.

GEC noted it would impact current law as well, given it authorizes the elected auditor to prosecute procurement violations.

“GEC requests that you prepare a revised submission for Voter Initiative #6, where in you provide information on how the proposal would impact current Guam Law," Pangelinan wrote.

But Leon-Guerrero, once again, stumped for his draft laws to the election commission, including its proposed budgetary set-aside for the OPA.

“All too often, information requests by the Public Auditor are ignored by public officials to the point the office is not able to perform its function as the auditing authority," Leon-Guerrero said.