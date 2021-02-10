Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero said a bill that seeks to shift the power to extend public health emergency declarations from the governor to the Legislature "would likely unnecessarily slow responses to imminent public health threats" such as from COVID-19, and said it violates the separation of powers doctrine.

"I do not support Bill 11-36," the governor said in her written testimony on the bill.

Senators heard oral testimony on Sen. Chris Duenas' proposal on Monday, while others such as the governor sent their testimony in writing.

Leon Guerrero said the bill is disguised as an attempt to restore the separation of powers but is, in actuality, "an attempt at legislative overreach."

Current law, she said, already allows the Legislature to end a declared public health emergency where the public health threats, in the Legislature's own estimation, have subsided.

"Now is not the time to gamble with our future," she wrote.

Leon Guerrero said if the Legislature believes that the pandemic is over, and that the efforts of front-liners are somehow exaggerated or contrived, the Legislature can end the public health emergency. "A statutory mechanism already exists to check the executive's declaration of a public health emergency," she said.

Guam has been under a public health state of emergency since March, and the governor has been extending the emergency declarations as Guam continues to battle the pandemic.

The governor said attempts to characterize the government's response to the COVID-19 pandemic as "arbitrary and capricious" is an "affront" to those who have spent the better part of a year responding to the global crisis.

Bill 11, she said, is an attempt to insert the Legislature into executive branch operations.

"If enacted into law, it would be the job of the Legislature to determine whether or not to extend a declaration of public health emergency," Leon Guerrero said. "Such a determination would necessarily require that the Legislature be directly involved in the operational functions of the Department of Public Health and Social Services, or any other executive branch agency."

Support for the measure

During Monday's public hearing, senators heard support for the bill from business sector representatives.

Most of the comments were on the government's decision to continue to prohibit bars and other nightlife business operations from reopening, while already allowing bingo parlors, game halls and related businesses to reopen.

The governor said policies are generated based on the most current available information regarding the virus, and a coordinated critical mass of data and institutional memory from local and federal agencies.

"It may be easy for some in the Legislature to describe my actions during this pandemic as arbitrary and capricious, and to wish themselves into my position," the governor wrote. "Let me assure you that the authority the Organic Act has granted the Office of the Governor to protect the public health comes with an equally substantial obligation, one I carry heavily every day of this pandemic that passes."