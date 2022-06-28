Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero and Lt. Gov. Josh Tenorio on Monday made official their plans to serve another four-year term by filing their gubernatorial candidacy amid huge fanfare that showed off a sizable crowd of supporters and family.

They were the only ones to file their candidacy a day before today's deadline for those seeking to run in the primary elections.

They bring to 40 the total candidacy filings so far for governor, delegate, senator and attorney general.

"The choice in this election is clear," the governor said in a speech after filing at the Guam Election Commission. "We can choose to go back to the decade when Guam stumbled along without improvement, just accepting the fate that it was handed – or we can move forward stronger, together."

The Leon Guerrero-Tenorio ticket presented 7,327 petition signatures based on an initial count, GEC Executive Director Maria Pangelinan later said. The minimum is 500 signatures needed to file a gubernatorial candidacy.

A festive beating of drums, cultural chants and cheers of "four more years" in a sea of orange and blue greeted the governor and lieutenant governor's entourage as they arrived in front of the GEC building in Tamuning.

The sights and sounds followed them as they made their way to the second floor where the GEC office is located. Several Cabinet officials filed personal leave to be there and the roadside waving afterward.

Leon Guerrero, the first Democrat to occupy Adelup in 16 years, is seeking a second term, promising "integrity in government and continued help for Guam's families" in the midst of an economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The governor pitched what she said her administration, tested by a global pandemic, has been able to accomplish, including stabilizing government finances, wiping out the deficit and paying tax refunds fast and without borrowing money.

"We kept our island going," the governor said.

The federal government pumped billions of dollars into Guam for pandemic relief and recovery, and the administration rolled out programs based on federal guidelines including the Pandemic Unemployment Assistance that paid $808 million for about 30,000 unemployment claims.

'Not a very good mark'

In her speech, the governor indirectly addressed the matter involving her opponent in the Democratic primaries, Del. Michael San Nicolas, who is facing criminal investigations by the U.S. Department of Justice.

A U.S. Office of Congressional Ethics report concluded there was "substantial evidence" against San Nicolas for allegedly violating federal election laws and later attempting to cover it up. The congressional committee, which referred the matter to Justice, said San Nicolas "brought discredit upon the House."

"I know that leadership is a sacred responsibility, and you will never be embarrassed by my behavior," the governor told the crowd. "Now is not the time for leaders we cannot trust, for those who like to spin fancy illusions to hide their inexperience. Now is the time for you to choose vision over the vindictive; compassion and hard work over arrogance and fear."

High cost of living

The 2022 election season comes in the midst of a rising cost of living, with soaring prices for fuel, food and other basic goods.

"Because this is an election year, some will point to the challenges we face at the gas station and grocery store, saying Guam is to blame for all that is wrong with the world," the governor said. "But none of their attacks built an unemployment system in weeks. We did that together."

Whoever wins between the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio ticket and the San Nicolas-Sabrina Salas Matanane tandem in the Democratic primaries will face off with the Republican ticket of former Gov. Felix P. Camacho and Sen. Tony Ada.

Monday’s grand candidacy filing festivities by the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio ticket was a direct contrast to the low-key, one-man filing by the San Nicolas-Salas Matanane ticket last week, and bigger than the crowd brought by the Camacho-Ada team’s filing also last week.

Deadline today

Today's candidacy filing deadline is at 5 p.m.

GEC data shows 32 so far filed for senatorial candidacy, two for attorney general, and three for delegate.

Speaker Therese Terlaje is the only member of the 36th Legislature who has not filed reelection candidacy or has not announced other plans.

Republican Sen. Mary Torres and Democrat Sen. Clynton Ridgell have confirmed they are not seeking reelection. Three other incumbents are running for other office.