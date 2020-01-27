Two more Port termination cases, involving Vivian Castro Leon and Bernadette Sterne Meno, are once again on the horizon for the Civil Service Commission. The parties met Thursday before CSC Administrative Law Judge Eric Miller for a status conference.

It was over a workers' compensation claim that led not only to Meno's termination from the Port Authority of Guam in 2012, but the termination of several other employees. The cases have gone from the CSC to the courts and back.

Miller inherited the Leon and Meno cases from former Administrative Law Judge R. Todd Thompson. According to a Dec. 20, 2019, letter from the commission, Thompson's contract with the CSC expired on Sept. 30, 2018. However, his services were not terminated until Dec. 20, 2019.

Lawyer wants fresh ruling for Leon

Ignacio Aguigui, representing Leon, asked for permission to renew the requests, and to have Miller review the motions and come to his own conclusions. He argued that Thompson's decisions are void, because they were made after his CSC contract had expired.

One of the motions is a request to dismiss Leon's termination for violation of the former 60-day rule, which required management to turn in a final adverse action within 60 days of knowing about allegations against an employee.

That period was subsequently extended to 90 days.

Miller said Thompson was appointed by the commission to serve as administrative law judge until he was removed, and he believes Thompson's actions as administrative law judge were lawful and enforceable.

Judge will hear Meno’s case in March

However, Miller did agree to review the motions. He asked for two weeks to issue his recommendations.

"If the case is still alive, then we'll have to settle for a hearing on the merits very shortly thereafter," he said.

Miller said Meno's case was about to be heard by Thompson prior to his termination. Miller scheduled that hearing for March.

Meno was present for her hearing while Leon was not.

Aguigui said his client is currently dealing with the death of her husband.