Less than 1% of $714K mortgage relief issued

About $5,558, or less than 1% of the $714,000 federal Mortgage Relief Program fund, has gone out to only two families in five months, and any leftover funding after May 1 will go toward other housing-related programs, officials said on Thursday.

Most Guam applicants, although impacted by the pandemic, are ineligible to get help for their mortgage payment because of "stringent or restrictive" federal requirements, especially the income threshold, Guam Housing Corp. acting President Edith Pangelinan said.

That was after GHC board Chairman Frank Florig asked during Wednesday's reconvened board meeting why the mortgage assistance program seemed to be "moving slow."

The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development will not be changing the income threshold for the program, Executive Director Ray Topasna of the Guam Housing and Urban Renewal Authority said on Wednesday.

GHURA technically covers the funding component of the program, while GHC is the contractor awarded the mortgage relief grant.

"GHURA will entertain a request from GHC to extend if a request is made," Topasna said. "HUD will not approve a modification to income threshold."

HUD sets the income threshold for the mortgage relief program, which pays for up to three months of mortgage for eligible Guam homeowners.

But the computation of income includes the family's other income and assets, such as other property, savings accounts, and Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and related pandemic aid.

As a result, the family's overall income will eventually exceed the cap that HUD set, Pangelinan said. Agency officials said GHC's hands are tied.

With only about six weeks to go before the program ends, there's a substantial amount of leftover money GHURA said will be used for other housing-related programs rather than return them to the federal government.

"We do not plan to return money. Rather, money will be reprogrammed toward rapid rehousing or homeless prevention with other partners," Topasna said. "Funding is good until the end of the year."

Topasna also said there is funding for mortgage relief under the recently enacted American Rescue Plan.

"We anticipate the restrictions will be lessened," he added.

Pangelinan said GHC will work with banks and mayors to increase awareness about the Mortgage Relief Program. The program application opened on Oct. 8, 2020.

As of March 17, the program has been able to assist two families, Pangelinan told the board.

She said it's "unfortunate" that the program, because of its restrictions, can only help two families at this time.

More than 100 applications have been received, and more than 20 applications have been disapproved mainly because the families exceed the income eligibility.

The income caps for the program are as follows based on HUD guidelines:

Family of 1: $36,400

Family of 2: $41,600

Family of 3: $46,800

Family of 4: $52,000

Family of 5: $56,200

Family of 6: $60,350

Family of 7: $64,500

Family of 8: $68,650

At the same GHC board meeting, board members approved a resolution in support of Pangelinan as the new GHC president. Pangelinan's appointment by Gov. Lou Leon Guerrero, however, is subject to legislative approval.

The GHC management also updated the board about the planned repair and renovation of about 23 housing units at the Lada Gardens in Dededo.

The invitation for bids closes on March 26, and GHC is hoping for responsive and responsible bids by then.