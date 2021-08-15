Despite two British sailors being charged with assault while on shore leave last week, the Guam Police Department is reporting misconduct from visiting military personnel were isolated incidents.

“Overall, in the days they were out, I thought they did great,” Sgt. Mike Aguon, acting spokesperson for the Guam Police Department told The Guam Daily Post. “We might have had a couple of things, but if you look at the number of personnel that was out on liberty, as opposed to the number of calls – we might have had less than a 1% issue with them. And I’m glad, because there were thousands and thousands of them.”

The military didn’t provide exact numbers to GPD of how many sailors, marines and soldiers were on shore leave this month, according to Aguon, but the department was provided with rough numbers given the size of the visiting ships.

“Based on that, there were about 6,000 troops here,” he said.

GPD redirected its officers in anticipation of increased activity in Tumon while the service members were on shore leave, also called liberty.

“I had highway patrol move their schedule to the night shift. I had the special operations division move their schedule to the night shift, and I had patrol beef up their personnel numbers for the time they were here on island,” GPD Maj. Manny Chong said.

In addition to providing shore patrol, the commands provided points of contact for officers to call when situations didn’t warrant police action, according to Chong.

Since Aug. 3, GPD responded to a total of nine calls related to visiting military service members, according to Aguon. Three resulted in arrest, and the remaining six were either “unfounded” or were able to be handled without further incident, Aguon said.

“The number of calls wasn’t enough to require attention from their command. Most of the nights and the days went rather quietly,” he told the Post. “We didn’t have to request for more people. We didn’t have to call for more people to come out and augment. We already had enough (GPD officers) working and enough shore patrol assisting their personnel if they needed any.”

The department has now returned to a normal shift schedule, according to Aguon, after being informed by the military that shore leave ended on Thursday evening.