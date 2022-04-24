Although $10 million has been budgeted for another round of war reparations, fewer than 40 applications have been received and reviewed by the government of Guam.

The status update on the program, which began accepting applications at the beginning of this month, was presented to lawmakers during a budget hearing for the Department of Administration held April 20.

“Our team has entertained and assisted over 855 individuals with their applications and their documentation,” Bernadine Gines, the department’s deputy director, told senators. “Thus far, DOA has received 36 of the applications – the statements of claims, and has transmitted (them) to the adjudication committee, who has reviewed it last week and processed and approved four applications so far.”

Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request.

Those cases are now in the process of being paid, according to Gines.

The agency does the “bulk” of evaluating and assessing applications for the ongoing claims process, according to Melvin Won Pat-Borja, chairperson for the committee that ultimately approves or denies applications.

The disparity between the number of people interested in the program and the number of applications filed, according to him, is mainly due to claimants being ineligible to file for a reparation. One common case Won Pat-Borja has seen are heirs filing on behalf of loved ones who passed away before they could file a claim themselves.

“There's definitely a number potential applicants who are turned away because their loved one passed prior to the passage of that federal law, which we recognize is not ideal," he said, adding he didn't think anyone was happy about the requirement.

Won Pat-Borja, however, recognized the importance of mirroring the federal law.

“We have to be consistent with their approach and their guidelines and that's really what it is,” he said.

Eligibility requirements for the current local program mirror a previous federally-administered initiative approved through congress, including one that only allows estates to file a claim only if the survivor of World War II died after Dec. 23, 2016.

“This program really is built to try to capture the population that that just missed the (filing) deadline of the previous program. Maybe they found out about it too late or couldn’t get their forms in on time,” he said.

The committee will begin the process of adjudicating another 10 applications at its next meeting, scheduled for April 15.

Won Pat-Borja hopes claims can be approved at a quicker rate, and plans to coordinate giving more case information to committee members in advance to help with the goal.

“I think it really does ramp up our efficiency and our ability to adjudicate a decent number of claims at every meeting,” he said. “It's just troubling to me if our average – we only got through four because there was other business that needed to be handled, but moving forward … if everybody is prepared, we should just be knocking them out.”

The government of Guam will continue to accept applications for the war claims program through March 31, 2023.

The reparation amounts also mirror the recently completed program handled by the federal government. Eligible claimants would receive:

• $10,000: for those who suffered forced march or internment or who hid to evade internment.

• $12,000: for those who suffered forced labor, disfigurement, scarring, burns or other injuries.

• $15,000: for those who suffered rape or severe personal injury.

• $25,000: for parents, spouses or children of those who died as a result of the occupation.