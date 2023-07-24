Less than a week left to apply for FEMA assistance

Thursday is the last day to apply for individual assistance from the Federal Emergency Management Assistance Program, according to the Joint Information Center, which encouraged residents to act quickly to apply.

On Saturday, the JIC reminded the community that the opportunity is ticking away for federal relief from Typhoon Mawar damage or loss.

Homeowners and renters whose homes have sustained damage or loss can apply for grants to help pay for:

Temporary housing if displaced as a result of disaster damage to their primary homes.

Essential repairs to owner-occupied primary homes to include foundation, exterior walls and roof and interior areas such as ceiling and floors.

Replacement of personal property, including specialized tools for employment, household items, appliances, disability equipment and vehicle repair or replacement.

Other serious disaster-related needs not covered by insurance, including medical, dental, moving and child care expenses, funeral and transportation expenses.

Homeowners and renters can apply for FEMA assistance online at disasterassistance.gov or at Guam Community College or Juan M. Guerrero Elementary School from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. through Thursday

The Disaster Recovery Centers have representatives available to assist with the application process and answer questions.

Those who apply for FEMA assistance may get a phone call from an unknown number or unfamiliar area code. According to JIC, FEMA and disaster service representatives may call for a variety of reasons — issues with applications, to follow up on access and to schedule inspections.

“If you receive a phone call from FEMA, don’t share your personal information unless you are sure the person you are talking to is a legitimate FEMA representative. If you receive a call from someone stating they are a FEMA representative, but you are skeptical, do not give out any information. Call 800-621-3362 to verify the call is legitimate. If you suspect fraud, call the toll-free Disaster Fraud Hotline at 866-720-5721 or visit justice.gov/disaster-fraud/ncdf-disaster-complaint-form.,” JIC said in the release.