Less than three years left in Port cranes’ service life

The Port Authority of Guam is looking to replace two of its aging ship-to-shore gantry cranes before they stop working.

At a meeting Wednesday, the autonomous agency’s board of directors approved plans to proceed with the acquisition, after a funding source has been identified and other regulatory requirements for public utilities are met.

Rory Respicio, PAG general manager, said warnings about the need to buy the new equipment were mentioned as early as the Leon Guerrero-Tenorio administration’s transition.

“Whatever the Legislature was told in terms of the service life of those cranes – when (the Public Utilities Commission) did its own, independent analysis it determined that the service life is going to end nine years sooner than whatever was told about the capacity of those cranes,” Respicio told board members.

In 2012, the Port Authority bought for $21 million three cranes that were no longer needed at the Port of Los Angeles.

In that year, then-Vice Speaker Benjamin Cruz warned against buying used and aged cranes. Instead of buying three used cranes, he suggested buying two new cranes with a warranty for $18 million, plus $1 million each for shipping costs.

Although they were refurbished in 2009, the cranes were originally built in 1983 and 1984. According to a Port release, they are reaching the end of their expected service life and will need to be replaced by 2024. Up to 90% of all goods sold on Guam come through the Port in containers offloaded using the cranes.

Respicio said the Port has been “pursuing many angles” to ensure the problem is resolved before any cranes become inoperable. The agency is currently pursuing federal funding opportunities. Applications have been sent to get money through a pandemic aid package or a U.S. Department of Agriculture loan. The loan, which would fund just one crane, is being considered a “backup,” according to the PAG.

“We don’t want to go down a road, only to be told by the board that’s not the direction to take. The resolution doesn’t make any commitments,” he said before members voted to approve the proposal. “It just makes the decision, ‘OK, general manager. You’re on the right course.’”

The Port board also approved an agreement for Guam Customs and Quarantine Agency to occupy 2,700 square feet of the PAG’s office space at no charge.

Customs will vacate its current offices at the Port administrative building. The new space will be retrofitted, with improvements paid for by CQA, according to a PAG release.

“As the first line of defense for the island of Guam, Customs is tasked with protecting borders, securing ports of entry, and facilitating trade, commerce and travel,” Respicio said. “We acknowledge the need to have Customs personnel physically present at the seaport of entry to minimize the opportunity for compromised security, increased contraband smuggling and unwanted tampering of containers and cargoes.”