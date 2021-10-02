‘Let’s hope this is the last one’: Some opt for booster shot

There was zero hesitation and no waiting in line for the dozens who showed up to get their COVID-19 booster shots at the University of Guam Calvo Field House on Friday morning.

As of late Friday, more than 600 had received their booster shots during Day One of the shot being administered to the general public on Guam.

George Barnhart Jr., 69, of Yigo, and his wife, Marilyn, 67, scheduled an appointment to get the booster shot months after both received the Pfizer vaccination.

“Let’s hope this is the last one,” said George Barnhart Jr. “This delta variant is what really made me and my wife determine that it is time to get this third shot and lock that sucker down. … Look at today’s news. In just one weekend there was eight (deaths). That is really scary. If others don’t see those articles, then I don’t know what will scare them.”

Marilyn Barnhart said, “I better just come in and have the shot and get it over. We want to make sure our health comes first.”

'Little bit scared'

Beating the crowds was important for patients such as Laurel Elenita, 69, of Barrigada.

“It’s for my own sake. I want to be healthy and I don’t want to get sick,” said Elenita. “I have to do it even though I am a little bit scared of the shot.”

Former Del. Robert Underwood and former Sen. Judith Guthertz said they were grateful for the system in place to allow people to get in and out safely.

'Very reassuring'

“I’m glad to have had this shot. It’s a relief and added protection,” said Underwood. “This is very well organized and very reassuring. You feel like you are in the hands of professionals. It’s great that there is teamwork and people are able to come together quickly for this. I hope that if you are eligible for the booster shot that you come out and get it as quickly as possible.”

The Guam National Guard is running the vaccination clinic.

'Quick, efficient'

“This is magnificent. These men and women from the Guard are just tremendous. They have supported this government like nowhere else,” said Guthertz. “I encourage the people of Guam to come to the field house. It’s quick, it’s efficient. The National Guard and volunteers here are wonderful. We need to be proud of everybody.”

Though the booster shot is available to those who have received the Pfizer vaccine, officials noted that health care workers and the elderly should be given priority to get their doses first.

“If you are here for the booster shot, make sure it’s been six months since your dose two has been completed of Pfizer. It’s for Pfizer only,” said Capt. Mark Scott, spokesman for the Guam National Guard.

People who want to get their booster shot are asked to bring their vaccination card and ID.

The Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine is the only FDA-authorized booster. People in the following groups are eligible for a booster shot if it has been six months or more since the second dose:

• Anyone age 65 or older;

• Anyone age 18 to 64 with underlying medical conditions; or

• Anyone 18 to 64 with an elevated risk of COVID-19 exposure and transmission due to their occupation such as health care workers, law enforcement, firefighters, kindergarten to 12th grade teachers and support staff, university faculty, day care employees, food and agriculture workers, manufacturing workers, U.S. Postal Service workers, corrections workers, public transit workers and grocery store workers.

If eligible, make your appointment at tinyurl.com/vaxguam. Walk-ins are accepted but there could be a waiting time.

People can also get the booster shot if they sign a Guam Department of Public Health and Social Services self-attestation form at the field house that indicates they have a medical condition that makes them eligible. The qualifying medical conditions include severe immunodeficiency, being an organ recipient, chronic medical conditions such as renal disease, cancer, chronic kidney disease, or other disease including asthma, diabetes type 1 or 2, heart condition and dementia.