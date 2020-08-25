Guam's COVID-19 crisis has displaced at least 36,206 private sector workers, while initial unemployment claims are about to hit 50,000.

The discrepancy between the unemployment rate and claims is mainly a result of fraudulent claims traced mostly outside of Guam, and the exclusion of self-employed individuals from the numbers, Department of Labor officials have stated.

Some are still waiting for their first federally funded unemployment aid payout since payments started in June. Another $36.9 million in aid will hit bank accounts and mailboxes this week.

Anisha Amber Camacho was about to start working at a day care in March when the COVID-19 pandemic hit, leaving her without a paycheck for months.

She applied for Pandemic Unemployment Assistance and thought that after communicating with PUA staff about the issues with her claims about a month ago, she'd finally get the help she needs. But she's still waiting.

"I can honestly say it's difficult, from bills to gas and utilities," she told The Guam Daily Post. "As patient as I've been, let's pray it comes through."

Prior to the governor's renewed stay-at-home order, the day care had reopened but with only five children attending.

"My manager is waiting for enrollment to build up. That way, I can start working," Camacho said, who also had to take her son out of day care.

Richina Mateak, who's been furloughed from her hotel job since March, said she filed her first PUA claim in July and was told by PUA staff that she should expect her benefit in three weeks, but she hasn't gotten anything yet.

She said her calls to 311 option 6 couldn't go through. This was prior to the governor's stay-at-home order. She said she will try calling again.

According to Labor Director David Dell'Isola, this week's $36.9 million payout will cover cleared claims filed through July 14 along with weekly claims.

For those who have already gotten their unemployment benefits, they're grateful for the PUA program and the Guam Department of Labor.

'All my bills were piling up'

Jpis Kuma said she was happy to see the amount in her bank account in July, which allowed her to pay household bills and to hold on to the family car since she missed payments.

"I have three kids aged 16, 15 and 12. They were so excited when I told them I received my PUA. I was so happy because all my bills were piling up, my power bills were thousands, my water (bill) was thousands, and I almost lost my car because I (couldn't) pay," she said.

Kuma lost her job in March, resulting in a financial struggle for her family.

"But all thank our Almighty Father for his love and protection. He watches over us when we are at our lost moment," she said, adding that she stopped filing for PUA on July 22.

Labor numbers

As of Monday, 36,206 Guam workers had been laid off, furloughed or got work hour cuts as a direct result of the COVID-19 pandemic.

This is based on the reporting of 2,051 employers, according to Hannah Cho, special projects coordinator at Guam Labor.

Total initial PUA claims filed as of Monday was 49,206, Cho said.

"Since PUA is weekly, an applicant has to be affected for at least a week to file a weekly claim," Cho said.

With Guam's return to Pandemic Condition of Readiness 1 and a weeklong lockdown order from the governor, more workers could be filing for unemployment aid for the first time, or could again file for the benefit.

Guam Labor estimated that 38,000 Guam residents would be displaced by COVID-19, and requested a $924 million budget for the PUA program. Dell'Isola said some 30,000 have already received PUA benefits.

So far, Guam Labor has received $276 million and $185 million in its first and second allotments.