Let's reconsider a task force as well as support for police in this war against drugs

Last week, the island was rocked with news of a 51-year-old man who was decapitated while at his apartment.

The suspect, Donovan Allan Chargualaf Ornellas, told police he had been smoking meth with Andrew Ray Castro, according to court documents. The suspect allegedly admitted that he felt compelled to kill Castro, saying the victim placed his family in danger.

On Jan. 14, police arrested a man who had an outstanding warrant of arrest in a 2017 misdemeanor case. According to court documents, police pulled the suspect over in Malojloj. During a search of the car, officers found a plastic baggie with suspected methamphetamine residue, documents state.

On Jan. 21, what started as a traffic stop led to the discovery of 20 clear plastic zip bags containing methamphetamines and the arrest of a 36-year-old man with a history of family violence.

On Jan. 21, during a court hearing for the beating and shooting of Keith Castro, a man who allegedly played a role in the crime, testified that he was high on meth that day. Thomas Taitano continued his testimony during day four of the murder trial against Joshua Palacios in the Superior Court of Guam.

“I was high,” Taitano said.

On Dec. 16, police arrested a man whose car they stopped for a traffic violation. Officers found a clear plastic bag in a pouch. The bag had approximately 3.6 grams of a white crystalline substance suspected to be meth.

These are just four examples of drug-related incidents the island has witnessed, the first being one of the most heinous we’ve seen on island with the beating and shooting not far behind.

‘The real pandemic’

In response to the recent article on the trial related to Keith Castro’s death, a Guam Daily Post reader stated: “Meth is the real pandemic.”

The Guam Police Department Chief Stephen Ignacio said they’re seeing a 15% decrease in overall reported crimes, but drugs, particularly methamphetamine, are a factor in many of those crimes.

"We are finding a lot of drugs during vehicle pullovers," he told The Guam Daily Post. He said a check into drug arrests over the course of several months last year showed more than 300 arrests for drug possession offenses.

In light of this, we’re wondering what happened to the program that was supposed to take the place of the Mandaña Drug Task Force. It’s understandable that as a new administration, there was an intent to do something different. However, it’s 2021 and the task force that focused on reducing the amount of drugs finding its way onto Guam’s streets, villages and homes no longer exists.

There’s no new program to replace it, and police have the added challenge of the cost of “ice” dropping - making it more accessible.

Ignacio said there are police officers and specific divisions who continue drug interdiction efforts:

• Patrol officers work to remove drugs from the streets.

• The Narcotics Unit focuses more on the "mid-level dealers, those who are distributing it to the street level,” Ignacio said.

Then there are the interagency efforts with the FBI; the DEA; and Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives, among others.

Ignacio said with the COVID-19 vaccines being administered, GPD will be able to shift resources that have been supporting pandemic response efforts back to drug interdiction. For example, GPD will work with Homeland Security and U.S. Postal Service inspectors to stop the incoming flow of drugs via mail.

Kudos to the men and women in law enforcement who face the dangerous task of rooting out drugs and working to protect our community from this insidious poison that puts lives at risk.

We also know there aren’t enough police officers on Guam - particularly now as the agency is being tasked with the duties of supporting the pandemic response.

Our elected leaders need to find ways to better support these men and women who are at the forefront of this war on drugs. Right now, it seems clear it’s a war we aren’t winning. However, for the sake our children and their children, we need to figure out how to win.