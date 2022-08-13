Leveling up: Firefighters take on paramedic training in East Texas

Fire Lt. Jerel-Kent Cruz is among more than a dozen firefighters with the Guam Fire Department to take on advanced emergency medical services training this summer in Tyler, Texas.

Lt. Cruz has worked for the department for the past 27 years.

“I’m a legacy. My father was a medic and a firefighter,” said Lt. Cruz.

He followed the footsteps of his dad, the late Ronald M. Cruz, who served as a fire captain.

“Hopefully, he is smiling down from heaven,” Lt. Cruz said, as he is proud of the training GFD has finally been able to undergo. “It’s always been my dream to be a fireman and medic. Every medic’s goal is to be a paramedic. That’s the gold standard and the highest level. To finally be able to achieve it is my life accomplishment.”

GFD sent about 15 of its personnel in four separate groups for the training, which transitions them to the paramedic level.

“This has actually been a 20-year journey for me, personally. We first talked about paramedics way back and we had, I would say, six instances where we almost started the program,” Jerel-Kent Cruz said.

The holdup has been due to finances, logistics and changes that need to be made to Guam law, he said.

“Being nationally certified means that we are comparable to our stateside counterparts. We train exactly the same, we are held to the same standards, so a paramedic on Guam can be a paramedic in New York, California or anywhere the national registry is accepted by the state,” he said. “We are bringing the best. Now it’s up to our lawmakers and our doctors to make their system and provide the best care comparable to the states. The GFD strives and will continue to strive to provide the best that we can possibly to everyone on our island.”

UT Health East Texas EMS is hosting the emergency medical technicians so they can receive clinical field training to become accredited in advanced life support techniques.

“They’re going to experience high-performance 911 training through UT Health East Texas EMS and receive training from paramedics who are actively working in the field,” T.C. Howard, chief operating officer of the School of EMS, stated in a press release.

Firefighter II Jude Pinaula has been with GFD for 24 years.

He was part of the second group to travel for the training.

“It helps us to be nationally recognized as a NREMT paramedic. EMS everywhere is pretty much the same. I was telling the guys out there that it seems like it’s universal nationally,” said Pinaula. “The training that we did was six, 12-hour shifts with UT Health EMS. What they do is they have like 56 ambulances and stationed all around the county or the city. It’s dynamic, so if there is a run in a certain area and the ambulance is in use then they would realign all the ambulances so that every area is covered.”

'The next level'

Firefighter I Andrew Escamilla, who has been with GFD for more than eight years, said he did not hesitate when offered the chance to get involved with the paramedic program.

“I was excited because who doesn’t want to progress and get better throughout their career?” said Escamilla. “We are going to be the next level, the first to be doing these types of things on island. We want to do it right.”

The group will have to take one last test before the certification process is final.

“We are training to be able to better provide health care and emergency services to the community,” Escamilla said. “I want them to trust us and be able to call us and know that we are at the same level as the states. Just because we are on Guam doesn’t mean we are providing any less care.”

Pinaula added, “I want the community to know Guam is working toward becoming better in the emergency medical side and that will enable us to better serve the community and be even more advanced in skills and medicine."